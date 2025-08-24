  • home icon
  Shane Bieber drops 4-word reaction after wife Kara playfully declares she is "back in business"; MLB wives chime in

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:42 GMT
Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, shared a glimpse of what's going on in her life and the new Toronto Blue Jays pitcher. Before the MLB trade deadline on July 31, the Cleveland Guardians traded Bieber to the Blue Jays in exchange for Khal Stephen.

In her latest Instagram photodump posted on Saturday, Kara shared several photos, where she can be posing in different places while being on the road with Bieber in Miami. The first few photos have her in a navy blue denim outfit with a Blue Jays cap over her head.

In another photo, their son Kav McClain (born in March), can be seen posing at the LoanDepot Park. Bieber made his 2025 season debut against the Marlins on Friday, throwing six innings for only one earned run while fanning nine in Miami. She also captured a beautiful snapshot of the Miami skyline near the coastal area from the room of her hotel.

"Back in business 🔒🇨🇦⚾️" she wrote in the caption.
Shane Bieber reacted to the post with a four-word reaction:

"Yes, yes you are."
Several MLB wives chimed in on the above photodump. Cam Gallagher's wife, Bree, reacted:

"Outfits always a slay."

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, and Jordan Sprinkler's wife, Alyssa, posted heart-eyed emojis. Meanwhile, Jeff Hoffman's wife, Marissa, wrote:

"Birds are a buzzin!!!!!"
Kara celebrates Shane Bieber's 30th birthday with a heartfelt message

Just months after welcoming their first son, Kara Maxine Bieber celebrated the 30th birthday of Shane.

She posted black and white photos, where the family can be seen playing and cradling their newborn Kav McClain.

"Your biggest fans ❣️ Happy birthday my love. You exude genuineness in all that you do & I couldn’t admire + adore you more. The best part of my life is you two being mine," Kara Maxine Bieber penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

Shane Bieber missed the first half of the 2025 season, recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2024.

