Shane Bieber Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft the Cleveland Guardians ace in 2024?

Throughout his six-year MLB career, Shane Bieber has consistently found himself ranked among the best pitchers in baseball. A former Cy Young Award winner, Bieber has proven that when he is healthy, he truly is one of the elite arms in the MLB.

The 28-year-old will enter one of the most important seasons of his career as there are a number of possibilities of how the year will play out. An unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, Shane Bieber is one of the most likely superstars who could be on the move. That being said if he performs as he can and the Cleveland Guardians find themselves in contention, he could stay put.

"Shane Bieber's final line today: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K. Think he's ready #GuardsSpring" - @CleGuardians

Bieber has been excellent throughout Spring Training which could not only bode well for his season outlook but also his potential value in fantasy baseball leagues. The Guardians ace has thrown a total of 17.1 innings, posting an impressive 1.58 ERA with 19 strikeouts this Spring.

If the Cleveland Guardians star can ride this momentum into the regular season, he could provide fantasy baseball managers with top-tier value at a discounted price. Injuries limited Bieber to only 128.0 innings last season, which could make him a risky play for some owners, however, this could benefit those opting to overlook 2023. So when should managers look to land Shane Bieber?

Shane Bieber could go as early as the 10th round in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

According to Fantasy Pros, Bieber has an average draft position of 122, yet if his Spring Training performances are an indication of what's to come this year, he could go earlier. Depending on how manager's drafts play out, Bieber could easily be worth a pick in the 10th round and still be considered a value for owners.

"Shane Bieber is geared up and ready to go with a revamped change up. The @CleGuardians ace joined @AlexAvilaMLB to talk about his offseason routine and new manager, Stephen Vogt." - @MLBNetwork

While there will undoubtedly be concerns regarding his health, Bieber has been elite throughout Spring Training and has reportedly worked on increasing his velocity. If everything falls into place and Bieber avoids the IL, the Guardians star could be a true bargain in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.

