Shane Bieber Injury Update: Health status and latest recovery timeline for Guardians star

28-year old Shane Bieber's relatively short six years in the MLB have been jam-packed with excellent performances. However, it now looks as though the fun could be, at least temporarily, all gone for the starter.

With his team, the Cleveland Guardians, locked in the MLB's tighest divisional race, Bieber has been needed more than ever. The Guardians currently stand a half game back of the Minnesota Twins, who lead the division.

On Sunday, July 9, just before the league's stars broke for the All-Star game, Shane Bieber put up one of his worst performances of the season.

"Congratulations to Shane Bieber on passing Addie Joss and moving into 14th place on the @CLEGuardians All-time strikeout list!" - Bally Sports Cleveland

The 6-foot-3 right hander lasted 6.1 innings, surrendering four earned runs, including a home run. Moreover, Bieber also hit two Kansas City Royals batters throughout the game.

The Cleveland Guardians fell 4-1, and Shane Bieber's 91-pitches took a toll on his body. Following the conclusion of the All-Star break, Guardians manager Terry Francona confirmed that Bieber would be out of the lineup for his scheduled start on Monday as he awaits forearm MRI results.

Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel Shane Bieber underwent an MRI on his right elbow/forearm and will not make his next start. The team is awaiting test results.

With a record of 5-6, 2023 is the first year since joining the league in 2016 that Bieber has witnessed a sub-.500 record next to his name. In addition to having faced the most batters thus far this season, Bieber is also the MLB leader in batters faced and hits surrendered.

In the shortened season of 2020, Bieber posted a league-best ERA of 1.63. His eight wins also led the league, as did his 122 strikeouts. Last year, Bieber's 13-8 record, and 2.88 ERA in 31 starts was enough for him to finish in the top ten in Cy Young voting again that year.

In addition to causing headaches to their rotation, a long-term IL assignment for Bieber could also hinder the Guardians' deadline prospects. Although they still contend, there is plenty of time between now and the August 1 deadline. If the results do not give a good outlook, then the Guards may have loss one of their best deadline leverage pieces.

Shane Bieber injury shows the effects of overexertion

With 117 innings under his belt already, Bieber has pitched more than all but five other MLB arms. As the marquee of the rotation, certain responsibilities fall on him. However, similarly to the New York Yankees without Aaron Judge, perhaps learning to win without him could be a valuable lesson for the team.

