Shane Bieber's soon-to-be-mom wife Kara shares game plan of balancing baseball & parenthood with Guardians pitcher 

Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber and his wife Kara Maxine Bieber are now just a few weeks away from welcoming their first child together. The couple had made the pregnancy announcement in September 2024. What started as a mere friendship while studying at UCSB quickly turned into a full-fledged love story between the duo, culminating in them getting married in 2023.

Kara Bieber has a decent online presence as she takes an avid interest in fashion and design. So much so that she founded two fashion brands, KINLIKE and the KM Collection, that offer stylized and trendy outfits for women.

Kara Bieber always conducts a weekly Q&A session on social media, and this particular time, she answered a question by a follower who asked what her approach will be to balance the new baseball season and parenthood alongside Shane Bieber. In her reply on Instagram, she wrote:

"Taking it one day at a time, with my support system tightly in place. One thing that gives me so much peace is my marriage being rock solid knowing we will lean on each other + God when things get tricky. Moving across the country less than 2 months PP won't be a cake walk but we're grateful to do it."

Furthermore, she replied to a question voicing her excitement to watch Bieber pitch with the Guardians in the MLB:

"Beyond! I miss watching SB to do his thing so so much. & to thing I'll have my lil guy in the stands with me makes my heart explode."

Guardians ace Shane Bieber penned heartfelt note for wife Kara on 2nd marriage anniversary

On Jan. 21, the Guardians' right-hand pitcher took to social media to share some images from his wedding day with Kara to commemorate their second wedding anniversary. He even penned down a heartfelt note for his wife, which read:

"Happy Anniversary love. How blessed am I to be able to go through this life with you. Side by side, step by step, milestone after milestone. I look forward to each & every moment that comes & goes. I am so grateful for you & my admiration for the person you are couldn’t be stronger. Thank you for being you."

Bieber, who has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery which kept him out of last season, will look to return to the mound next season and make an impact for his club, especially with his wife and child cheering him on from the stands.

