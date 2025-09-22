Shane Bieber's wife Kara drops 3-word reaction to Blue Jays' post season clinch

Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber is heading to the postseason after the American League East franchise sealed its spot in the playoffs on Sunday, following a win against the Kansas City Royals.

The Blue Jays ended their four-game losing streak with an 8-5 win against the Royals, avoiding a surprising series sweep. The win also guaranteed them a place in the postseason.

Veteran ace Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine, reacted to it by sharing a graphic in her Instagram story on Sunday. She captioned her post with champagne emojis

"In other news!!"

(Image source - Instagram)

Shane Bieber underwent a Tommy John surgery in April last year and was sidelined for more than a year, missing the 2024 season. He returned to the mound in July, but after a minor setback in his rehab start, the former Cy Young winner was traded to the Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians.

Bieber, his wife Kara and their son, Kav McClain, born in March this year, moved to Toronto to start a new chapter of their lives.

Shane Bieber credits wife Kara's strength after midseason trade to Blue Jays

While Shane Bieber has been solid on the mound for the Blue Jays, it has been his wife Kara who has done the most off the field, supporting her husband in his journey to a new place.

"She's rock solid," Bieber said on the "Gate 14 Podcast.""I was probably stressing the small stuff more than her. She was ready to go, ready to rock. Thankfully, we have a fantastic support system. Not just with the two of us and our son, but our parents, my in-laws, everybody's amazing.

"It's part of the business, right? And if you're lucky enough to even be in the big leagues, we might as well experience it all. To get traded, go to a new country, play for the Jays, [and] play for a team representing a whole country. We're enjoying every bit of it."

Shane Bieber took a tough loss in Saturday's outing after pitching 6.1 innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts as the Blue Jays lost 2-1 on the night.

