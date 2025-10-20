  • home icon
  • Shane Bieber's wife Kara drops 3-word reaction to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s spouse's chic ALCS Game 6 fit sporting Jays slugger's no. 27

Shane Bieber's wife Kara drops 3-word reaction to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s spouse's chic ALCS Game 6 fit sporting Jays slugger's no. 27

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 20, 2025 06:25 GMT
Shane Bieber's wife Kara drops 3-word reaction to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s spouse's chic ALCS Game 6 fit sporting Jays slugger's no. 27 - Source: Getty

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his red-hot postseason form in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday.

The All-Star infielder smashed his sixth home run of the postseason to help the Blue Jays to a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners to force a series-deciding Game 7.

Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie, who has been the Blue Jays slugger's biggest supporter, showed her support by wearing a custom denim jacket featuring his jersey number, 27. She complimented the jacket with a matching denim jeans.

She shared her chic outfit in her Instagram post on Sunday, captioning it:

"Let's go Blue Jays!!"
Nathalie's post earned appreciation from Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine as she dropped a three-word comment on the post.

"She's that girl."
(Image source - Instagram)

Guerrero's Blue Jays teammate George Springer's wife Charlise also reacted to the post by commenting three heart eye emojis and a fire emoji.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes history with sixth home run against Mariners to force ALCS Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500-million extension in April and has repaid the trust showed by the team this postseason. His home run in the bottom of the fifth inning on Sunday tied him with Jose Bautista and Joe Carter for the most postseason home runs in franchise history.

He has been the best hitter in October this year, leading the league in home runs, OPS, RBIs (12) and hits (18).

