  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Shane Bieber's wife Kara "had the best time" on Francisco Lindor's wife Katia's podcast

Shane Bieber's wife Kara "had the best time" on Francisco Lindor's wife Katia's podcast

By Chirag Radhyan
Modified Feb 07, 2025 12:44 GMT
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber's wife Kara had a great time with Francisco Lindor's partner Katia. Source - Instagram/Katia, Shane Bieber

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child this year. Kara, who has been open about her journey through first-time pregnancy on social media, recently took things a step further by appearing on "The Un-a-Parent Podcast" with Katia Lindor, wife of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor and Katia are proud parents to two daughters, Kalina and Amapola, and are also expecting. While the exact release date of the podcast is unknown, Katia teased fans with a sneak peek on her Instagram story this Thursday.

"In the studio @linddor12bc @karamaxinebieber @shanebieber," Katia wrote in the caption of the IG story.
Kara Bieber shares her experience on Katia Lindor&#039;s podcast. Source - Instagram/@karamaxinebieber
Kara Bieber shares her experience on Katia Lindor's podcast. Source - Instagram/@karamaxinebieber

Kara reshared the IG story on her social media and talked about how she loved talking to Francisco and Katia.

also-read-trending Trending
"Had the best time @katia.lindor @linddor12bc @shanebieber," she wrote.

Shane Bieber and Kara met at the University of California, Santa Barbara when the pitcher made it to the college baseball program as a walk-on. They were engaged in 2021, and two years later, the couple tied the knot in 2023.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara was amazed at the woman's body

Kara Bieber shared a clip on Friday where she expressed her admiration for the resilience of a woman's body, especially during pregnancy. She uploaded a video on her Instagram story, which she shot in front of her mirror.

Bieber showcased her baby bump while standing sideways in front of the gym mirror.

"What the woman's body is capable of will never not blow me away," she wrote.
Shane Bieber&#039;s wife Kara shares her baby bump in a mirror selfie on IG story. Image from Source - Instagram/@karamaxinebieber
Shane Bieber's wife Kara shares her baby bump in a mirror selfie on IG story. Image from Source - Instagram/@karamaxinebieber

The Bieber couple are excited to become parents in the coming months, and during the Q&A session on Instagram this Monday, Kara talked about how she plans to balance the upcoming baseball season and parenthood.

Screenshot of the response from the story on Instagram
Screenshot of the response from the story on Instagram
"Taking it one day at a time, with my support system tightly in place," she said. "One thing that gives me so much peace is my marriage being rock solid knowing we will lean on each other + God when things get tricky. Moving across the country less than 2 months PP won't be a cake walk but we're grateful to do it."

Shane Bieber is looking to bounce back in 2025 after he suffered a season-ending elbow injury last season.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी