Shane Bieber's wife Kara "had the best time" on Francisco Lindor's wife Katia's podcast

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child this year. Kara, who has been open about her journey through first-time pregnancy on social media, recently took things a step further by appearing on "The Un-a-Parent Podcast" with Katia Lindor, wife of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor and Katia are proud parents to two daughters, Kalina and Amapola, and are also expecting. While the exact release date of the podcast is unknown, Katia teased fans with a sneak peek on her Instagram story this Thursday.

"In the studio @linddor12bc @karamaxinebieber @shanebieber," Katia wrote in the caption of the IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kara Bieber shares her experience on Katia Lindor's podcast. Source - Instagram/@karamaxinebieber

Kara reshared the IG story on her social media and talked about how she loved talking to Francisco and Katia.

Trending

"Had the best time @katia.lindor @linddor12bc @shanebieber," she wrote.

Shane Bieber and Kara met at the University of California, Santa Barbara when the pitcher made it to the college baseball program as a walk-on. They were engaged in 2021, and two years later, the couple tied the knot in 2023.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara was amazed at the woman's body

Kara Bieber shared a clip on Friday where she expressed her admiration for the resilience of a woman's body, especially during pregnancy. She uploaded a video on her Instagram story, which she shot in front of her mirror.

Bieber showcased her baby bump while standing sideways in front of the gym mirror.

"What the woman's body is capable of will never not blow me away," she wrote.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara shares her baby bump in a mirror selfie on IG story. Image from Source - Instagram/@karamaxinebieber

The Bieber couple are excited to become parents in the coming months, and during the Q&A session on Instagram this Monday, Kara talked about how she plans to balance the upcoming baseball season and parenthood.

Screenshot of the response from the story on Instagram

"Taking it one day at a time, with my support system tightly in place," she said. "One thing that gives me so much peace is my marriage being rock solid knowing we will lean on each other + God when things get tricky. Moving across the country less than 2 months PP won't be a cake walk but we're grateful to do it."

Shane Bieber is looking to bounce back in 2025 after he suffered a season-ending elbow injury last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback