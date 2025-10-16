  • home icon
  Shane Bieber's wife Kara joins Blue Jays wives in matching outfits, champagne in hand while zeroing in on instant cool domination

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 16, 2025 05:06 GMT
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber's wife Kara joins Blue Jays wives in matching outfits, champagne in hand while zeroing in on instant cool domination. Credit: GETTY

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, joined other Blue Jays wives, including Brendon Little's wife Emily Little, Kevin Gausman's wife Taylor Gausman, George Springer's wife Charlise Springer, Jeff Hoffman's wife Marissa Hoffman and Nathan Lukes' wife, Taylor Lukes.

On Wednesday, Emily dropped a video in collaboration with The Toast, a comedy podcast with Jackie & Claudia Oshry. In the caption, she wrote that the wives are trying to get their husbands to do a video with the Blue Jays and the wine brand Spritz Society.

In the video, all the wives are in matching outfits, wearing a tee with Toronto written in front of it. They are holding a champagne in their hand promoting the brand. Emily captioned the post:

"@thetoast trying to get our husbands a collab with @bluejays and @spritz 🤪"
The video comes just in time after the Blue Jays won ALCS Game 3 against the Seattle Mariners.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara posts 4-word reaction for Blue Jays' pitcher's excellent outing

Shane Bieber made his second start for the Blue Jays in the postseason in ALCS Game 3 against the Mariners. While he received strong support from the offense, the former Cy Young winner pitched six strong innings, allowing four hits and one walk for two earned runs. In the process, he struck out eight to help the Blue Jays win the game 13-4.

Kara, who was inside the T-Mobile Par,k posted a four-word reaction to a clip in which Bieber is pitching. She wrote:

"Shane Bieber is dealing"

Kara also posted a photo with her newborn son, Kav McLain, under the graphic of of NLDS 1995. She wrote:

"I love them with write every bit of me."
Kara Maxine Bieber&#039;s Instagram story
Kara Maxine Bieber's Instagram story

With the win, the Blue Jays have cut Seattle's ALCS lead to 2-1. That means, even though they lose Game 4, they are sure to go back to Toronto for Game 5. But they'll hope to neutralize the home-field advantage by winning Game 4 in Seattle to even the slate.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
