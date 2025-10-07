Shane Bieber’s wife Kara Maxine drops bold Blue Jays World Series prediction ahead of Game 3 at Yankee Stadium

The Cleveland Guardians traded Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays, where the starting pitcher and his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, continue to embrace the new city. Bieber also made his return in 2025 and started seven games after recovering from Tommy John surgery underwent last year.
On Sunday, Kara engaged in a fun questionnaire with her followers on social media. One fan asked how the atmosphere has been in Toronto for the couple after two ALDS games were hosted in Rogers Center, in which the Blue Jays emerged as winners against the New York Yankees.
"It's absolutely electric & we feel so thankful to be part of it," she wrote.
In another story, Kara was asked if Bieber ever won a World Series. Kara reacted:
"Nope! Good thing we are this year," expressing confidence that she is behind the Blue Jays to win it all this year.
One fan asked how the couple met each other, to which Kara replied:
"In college at University of California, Santa Barbara through mutual friend."
Bieber is 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 37 strikeouts against seven walks this season.
Kara Maxine Bieber travels with Shane Bieber to New York
In her Q&A with fans, Kara Maxine Bieber also revealed that she has traveled to New York with her husband for ALDS Games 3 and 4 against the Yankees. She posted a photo from the runway where she can be seen carrying her newborn son, Kav McClain, to a plane. She wrote:
"Yes we did, families had our own plane which was so nice but we only do that during playoffs. Otherwise, us wives are on our own when it comes to travel but we stay with our guys (unlike football). People are always surprised by this lol with games almost every day, we'd never see them otherwise."
Kara Maxine Bieber and Shane Bieber are now parents. They welcomed their son in March. He was 8 lb 7 oz at the time of birth.