Shane Bieber's wife Kara nails the ALCS 2025 vibe in coordinated bomber jacket look in team colors with fellow Blue Jays wives

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:37 GMT
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber's wife Kara nails the ALCS 2025 vibe in coordinated bomber jacket look in team colors with fellow Blue Jays wives. Credit: GETTY

Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, has been barely few months into a new city and she is already embracing the vibe in Toronto. The city is hosting its first ALCS game since 2016, and it's a festival there. Bieber was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline.

Ahead of ALCS Game 1 against the Seattle Mariners, Kara posted about the festive atmosphere in Toronto. She also posted about the hampers and new outfits she received from the Blue Jays for the ALCS.

In one photo, she is standing with other partners of Blue Jays stars in coordinated bomber jackets having team colors. They were standing on the balcony supporting their better halves playing inside Rogers Center.

Kara&#039;s Instagram story
Kara's Instagram story

Despite strong support at home, the Blue Jays dropped Game 1 against the Mariners. Their offense didn't have the edge as they could score only one run while conceding three, including a home run by Mariners catcher and AL MVP favorite Cal Raleigh. The Blue Jays will hope to do better in Game 2 at home.

Kara Bieber embraces hockey fit vibe supporting Shane Bieber's Blue Jays in ALDS Game 2

Canada is a hockey-first nation. The Blue Jays' partners embraced the vibe while turning for ALDS Game 2 against the New York Yankees. Kara Bieber also turned up at Rogers Center wearing NHL-inspired jerseys with Bieber's name printed on her outfit. She was not alone, as she was joined by others wearing similar outfits with their partners' names on them.

Kara posted moments from that game on Instagram and wrote:

"threw a fit & won"
It was a slugfest that day from both sides. The Blue Jays scored 13 runs, thanks to home runs from George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho (2) and Ernie Clement. Meanwhile, the Yankees scored seven, with Cody Bellinger the only one who went the distance that night.

Bieber, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, pitched in ALDS Game 3. He could last only 2.2 innings as he allowed three runs (two earned).

Edited by Krutik Jain
