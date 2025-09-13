  • home icon
  Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, nails chic work-mom vibe in sleek blazer and tights

Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, nails chic work-mom vibe in sleek blazer and tights

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 13, 2025
Shane Bieber with his wife Kara.(@karamaxinebieber/Instagram)
Shane Bieber with his wife Kara.(@karamaxinebieber/Instagram)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, showcased her chic “work-mom” look. Kara is the founder of Kinlinke and the Kara Maxine Shop, both of which are community-led women’s style brands built on a confidence-first approach.

On Friday, Kara shared a snapshot from the elevator. She wore an oversized grey blazer with a black crop top and tights, with one hand pushing a stroller and the other taking a mirror selfie.

Shane Bieber&rsquo;s wife , Kara, shared a mirror selfie.(@karamaxinebieber/Instagram)
Shane Bieber’s wife , Kara, shared a mirror selfie.(@karamaxinebieber/Instagram)

She also shared a clip of Toronto's 6-1 victory against the Orioles on her Instagram story. Kara's clip featured a big screen flashing “Toronto Win” in bold red and blue letters -- this was a celebratory postgame moment at Rogers Centre.

Shane Bieber&rsquo;s wife, Kara, shared a clip.(@karamaxinebieber/Instagram)
Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, shared a clip.(@karamaxinebieber/Instagram)

Shane Bieber’s wife Kara and son Kav celebrated Blue Jays' victory at their “Dad’s Office” earlier

Last month, Kara shared a series of images from her visit to the Rogers Centre. Playing against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Blue Jays registered an 8-4 victory.

The images featured Shane Bieber's firstborn son, Kav McClain, who was born in March. In one frame, the eight-month-old baby was sitting in the field and posed for the image.

In another frame, the family of three posed together; Shane wore his Blue Jays uniform, Kara was dressed in a short beige-colored dress and Kav was held in his mother's arms. Kara captioned the post:

“Dad’s Office.”
Kara is a big supporter of Shane. In her post three days ago, she shared a clip featuring her look on game day. Kara, in all white, wore a customized Blue Jays jacket and wrote, "Game day look." She also captioned it:

“Good Day to be a Jay.”

Shane Bieber and Kara tied the knot in January 2023 in Malibu. They first met at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

Shane has posted a 2-1 record for the Blue Jays with a 4.30 ERA, 25 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP across 23 innings this season.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Krutik Jain
