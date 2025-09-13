Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, nails chic work-mom vibe in sleek blazer and tights

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, showcased her chic “work-mom” look. Kara is the founder of Kinlinke and the Kara Maxine Shop, both of which are community-led women’s style brands built on a confidence-first approach.On Friday, Kara shared a snapshot from the elevator. She wore an oversized grey blazer with a black crop top and tights, with one hand pushing a stroller and the other taking a mirror selfie.Shane Bieber’s wife , Kara, shared a mirror selfie.(@karamaxinebieber/Instagram)She also shared a clip of Toronto's 6-1 victory against the Orioles on her Instagram story. Kara's clip featured a big screen flashing “Toronto Win” in bold red and blue letters -- this was a celebratory postgame moment at Rogers Centre.Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, shared a clip.(@karamaxinebieber/Instagram)Shane Bieber’s wife Kara and son Kav celebrated Blue Jays' victory at their “Dad’s Office” earlierLast month, Kara shared a series of images from her visit to the Rogers Centre. Playing against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Blue Jays registered an 8-4 victory.The images featured Shane Bieber's firstborn son, Kav McClain, who was born in March. In one frame, the eight-month-old baby was sitting in the field and posed for the image.In another frame, the family of three posed together; Shane wore his Blue Jays uniform, Kara was dressed in a short beige-colored dress and Kav was held in his mother's arms. Kara captioned the post:“Dad’s Office.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKara is a big supporter of Shane. In her post three days ago, she shared a clip featuring her look on game day. Kara, in all white, wore a customized Blue Jays jacket and wrote, &quot;Game day look.&quot; She also captioned it:“Good Day to be a Jay.”Shane Bieber and Kara tied the knot in January 2023 in Malibu. They first met at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). Shane has posted a 2-1 record for the Blue Jays with a 4.30 ERA, 25 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP across 23 innings this season.