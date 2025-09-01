Shane Bieber's wife Kara obliges to a simple fan request by sharing her story, from being named after her grandma to working as an au pair in Italy

  • home icon
By Safeer M S
Published Sep 01, 2025 21:00 GMT
Shane Bieber's wife Kara obliges to a simple fan request by sharing her story [Image Source: Getty]

After spending most of his career with the Cleveland Guardians, Shane Bieber joined the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31. It didn't take long for him to win over the Blue Jays fan base. In his first start in more than a year, against the Marlins, the two-time All-Star showed his mettle by striking out nine hitters and allowing just one run across six innings.

Like Shane, his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, and their son, Kav McClain, are also beloved in Toronto. Kara often interacts with fans on social media, and on Monday, she answered a fan's question about where she was from during an Instagram story Q&A session.

Although the simple answer, "Northern California," should've sufficed, Bieber's wife took the opportunity to share complete details of herself,

"Key points about me, I'm so happy you're here.
"I'm Kara Maxine after my grandma Marsha Maxine. I'm 27 years old. New mom to my son Kav who is 5.5 months old. I'm a Christian, I grew up in northern ca in a small town - Humboldt County. I have one sister Karly who is my very best friend, our babies are 7 months apart.
Shane Bieber&#039;s wife&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/karamaxinebieber]
Shane Bieber's wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/karamaxinebieber]
I'm extremely close with my parents. I grew up in the middle of nowhere swimming, riding quads, playing sports. I was a barrel racer, rodeod most of my life. I went to UCSB where I met my husband, the love of my life. I studied at University of Bologna Italy and was an au pair to 2 small children."
Bieber's wife disclosed that she owned two businesses, Kinlike and Telt Skincare, and that she was both a model and an entrepreneur. Kara also mentioned that her zodiac sign is Cancer. She's very passionate, and she loves her people fiercely.

The content creator also shared that she had two Goldendoodle pups, Hank and Emmery Jo. Moreover, she disclosed that she lived in Arizona during the MLB offseason.

Shane Bieber's wife opens up about her content creation

In the same Q&A session on Instagram, another fan asked Kara Maxine Bieber whether content creation and aesthetic curation came naturally to her. Kara provided a detailed response.

"Yes and no!" Kara replied. "Yes, because this is my creative outlet - I love taking photos, styling, and bringing visions to life. I also value community deeply (which is why I started @kinlike) and love connecting with you + sharing glimpses of our life."
Shane Bieber&#039;s wife&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/karamaxinebieber]
Shane Bieber's wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/karamaxinebieber]

However, she pointed out that it gets tricky because she is an open book in person, but is protective of her family and a certain level of privacy online. She believes many creators can relate to this.

As she has started taking it more seriously, Kara Maxine Bieber feels like she's finding her groove. Kara's goal now is to show up with more intention and consistency while still genuinely enjoying it.

