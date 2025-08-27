  • home icon
  Shane Bieber's wife Kara reveals the secret to staying fit while adjusting to life with a newborn in Toronto

Shane Bieber's wife Kara reveals the secret to staying fit while adjusting to life with a newborn in Toronto

By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Aug 27, 2025 06:00 GMT
American League vs National League, 2019 All Star Game - Source: Getty
Shane Bieber's wife Kara reveals the secret to staying fit while adjusting to life with a newborn in Toronto - Source: Getty

Veteran starting pitcher Shane Bieber was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline in July while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

While Shane Bieber made a seamless transition to Toronto, displaying his Cy Young capabilities in his first start of the season on Friday, his wife, Kara, has been working hard behind the scenes.

Kara, who gave birth to their first child, a boy Kav McClain, in March, shared an Instagram story on Tuesday to reveal pilates as the secret behind her fitness amid the move to a new city.

"Fam walk then pilates for mama," Kara wrote in the story featuring a picture of herself in her workout outfit.
also-read-trending Trending
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Shane Bieber was seen holding the stroller carrying their son in the picture.

Shane and Kara met during the former Cy Young winner's time in Cleveland and they got engaged in July 2021 before tying the knot in January 2023.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara shared update on her initiative after Blue Jays move

During Shane Bieber's stint with the Guardians, Kara started Kinlike Strides, an organized walk to help “women connect and feel empowered together.”

The initiative was started in 2022 and hosted the 3rd Cleveland community walk in June last year. However, after moving to Toronto since Shane's trade to the Blue Jays, Kara discussed the initiative after her move during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

"We're so sad to have to cancel CLE Kinlike stride, but with the move and everything, I just felt like I wouldn't be able to give it my all."
She shared a positive update for the community:

"Don't worry though, there will be more!! Come to AZ this winter for the next stride."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Shane Bieber conceded just one run in his six innings in his Blue Jays debut against the Miami Marlins. His strong return has boosted Toronto's chances of a deep postseason run this year.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
