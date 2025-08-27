Shane Bieber's wife Kara reveals the secret to staying fit while adjusting to life with a newborn in Toronto

Veteran starting pitcher Shane Bieber was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline in July while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Ad

While Shane Bieber made a seamless transition to Toronto, displaying his Cy Young capabilities in his first start of the season on Friday, his wife, Kara, has been working hard behind the scenes.

Kara, who gave birth to their first child, a boy Kav McClain, in March, shared an Instagram story on Tuesday to reveal pilates as the secret behind her fitness amid the move to a new city.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Fam walk then pilates for mama," Kara wrote in the story featuring a picture of herself in her workout outfit.

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Instagram)

Shane Bieber was seen holding the stroller carrying their son in the picture.

Ad

Shane and Kara met during the former Cy Young winner's time in Cleveland and they got engaged in July 2021 before tying the knot in January 2023.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara shared update on her initiative after Blue Jays move

During Shane Bieber's stint with the Guardians, Kara started Kinlike Strides, an organized walk to help “women connect and feel empowered together.”

Ad

The initiative was started in 2022 and hosted the 3rd Cleveland community walk in June last year. However, after moving to Toronto since Shane's trade to the Blue Jays, Kara discussed the initiative after her move during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

"We're so sad to have to cancel CLE Kinlike stride, but with the move and everything, I just felt like I wouldn't be able to give it my all."

Ad

She shared a positive update for the community:

"Don't worry though, there will be more!! Come to AZ this winter for the next stride."

(Image source - Instagram)

Shane Bieber conceded just one run in his six innings in his Blue Jays debut against the Miami Marlins. His strong return has boosted Toronto's chances of a deep postseason run this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More