Shane Bieber’s wife Kara rocks chic denim fit as she cheers for husband's electric 9K Blue Jays debut

Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber made his much-awaited return to the mound against the Miami Marlins on Friday. It was the former Cy Young winner's first start in over a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024.
Friday's game was also Shane Bieber's first start for Toronto since his trade from the Cleveland Guardians last month. Shane's wife, Kara Maxim, was at the LoanDepot Park for the two-time All-Star's first start of the season.
Kara shared her chic denim fit for the game in an Instagram story. She captioned the story with a blue heart emoji for Shane's new team. She also wore a Blue Jays hat matching the outfit.
Kara wasn't the only one cheering for the All-Star ace as Shane's wife had their newborn son, Kav McClain, dressed in a custom outfit featuring the Blue Jays ace's jersey No. 57 on the back.
Despite not featuring in an MLB game in more than a year, Shane Bieber was lights out from the mound. The two-time All-Star pitched six innings of one-run game with nine strikeouts, helping the Jays to a 5-2 win.
Shane Bieber makes franchise history history on Blue Jays debut against Marlins
While Shane Bieber's outing helped the Blue Jays establish a five-game lead at the top of the American League East, the veteran ace made franchise history with his nine strikeouts in the series opener.
According to CBS Sports, Bieber became the first pitcher in franchise history with nine strikeouts, while permitting two hits or fewer and no walks in his debut.
The 2020 AL Cy Young winner is expected to make his home debut in the series against the Minnesota Twins next week.