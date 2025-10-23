Shane Bieber's wife Kara sends 4-word message to Blue Jays ace husband ahead of World Series clash vs. Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber is going to the World Series and is set to feature in the club's World Series roster against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ahead of the series starting on Friday, Bieber's wife Kara Maxine shared her love for the Blue Jays, who pitched in ALCS Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners.

On Wednesday, Kara posted a photo from Bieber's latest postseason photodump. It captures the couple in a candid moment as Kara is taking a selfie. Resharing it on her Instagram stories, Kara wrote:

"Love of my life!"

Kara's Instagram story

In his ALCS photodump, Bieber posted several important moments from the season, including his pitching glimpse and post-game celebrations with the team and family.

"we keep rolling," Bieber captioned.

Shane Bieber, who was traded by the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline, started seven games in 2025 coming off from Tommy John surgery. In the ALCS Game 7, Bieber gave up two earned runs on seven hits and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. He also started Game 3, where he delivered 6.0 innings of two-run ball.

Overall in ALCS, Bieber threw 9.2 innings, surrendering four runs on 11 hits, walked twice, and struck out 13.

Shane Bieber’s wife Kara Maxine Bieber shares post-pregnancy fitness update

The former University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) alums welcomed their first child, a son named Kav McClain Bieber, in March. On Wednesday, Kara shared her latest post-pregnancy update.

In her latest Instagram story, she offered an insight into her workout routine and mindset seven months after giving birth. Kara can be seen in a gym performing strength and balance exercises, paired with Drake’s "Do Not Disturb" playing in the background. She is wearing forest-green leggings and a white crop top. She wrote in the story:

"My me time 🧘🏼‍♀️ some bits of my workout this morning. 7 months PP and feeling strong! Doing what I can, when I can, and that’s okay in this season of life."

Kara's Instagram story

Kara and Shane Bieber, who first met in college and started dating, were engaged in July 2021. They got married on Jan. 2023.

