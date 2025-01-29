Shane Bieber's wife Kara shows off baby bump in grey sweater & white pants combo for latest photoshoot 

Shane Bieber and his wife Kara Maxine Bieber celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Jan. 21. The happy couple have been together for more than five years now since they started dating each other while studying at the University of California Santa Barbara.

Additionally, Shane Bieber played college baseball with the Gauchos before getting selected by the Guardians in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft. The happy couple dated for several years before finally deciding to exchange wedding vows on Jan. 21, 2023.

Now, the couple are gearing up to welcome their first child together. Their baby boy is due to be born sometime in February or March. Meanwhile, Kara Maxine, who is an avid social media pro, shared some images from her latest photoshoot on Tuesday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The caption on the post read:

"Green grey combo always."

In the images, she could be seen flaunting her baby bump while rocking a grey sweater with white pants, silver-colored boot heels, a green handbag and a pair of spectacles to complete her ensemble.

Kara Maxine Bieber is fond of fashion and designing clothes and is the founder of two fashion brands KINLIKE and the KM Collection. Both brands offer good quality apparel and stylish clothing options to women. She also hosts many women-centered drives and summits via her household brands.

As Kara and Shane Bieber eagerly await the arrival of their baby boy, she took to Instagram on Jan. 26 to share a sneak peek into the carefully designed nursery for the baby as she looks forward to giving birth in Arizona before the couple moves back to Cleveland.

The caption on the post read:

"Lil sneak peek of some nursery details."

Shane Bieber's wife Kara shared delightful highlights from Ralph Lauren-inspired baby shower

Kara Maxine Bieber took to social media on Jan. 18 to share an array of pictures from a baby shower event. The Ralph Lauren-inspired party was attended by friends and family.

"Overflowing from all the love & support celebrating our baby boy who we get to meet so soon," she wrote.

Shane Bieber gears up for a massive year ahead as apart from looking forward to the birth of his baby boy, he will be hoping to make an effective comeback to the Guardians' Opening Day roster for the 2025 MLB season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback