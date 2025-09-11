  • home icon
  • Shane Bieber's wife Kara shows off sleek blue-and-white game day style with chic hairdo, Corey Seager and Alex Bregman's wives react

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 11, 2025 04:55 GMT
American League vs National League, 2019 All Star Game - Source: Getty
Shane Bieber's wife Kara shows off sleek blue-and-white game day style with chic hairdo - Source: Getty

Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxim, has been enjoying her time in Toronto since the former Cy Young winner was sent to the team at the trade deadline.

Kara has been an ever-present pillar of support for the All-Star pitcher over the years, and she is doing the same in Toronto this season. She shared her gameday outfit in her Instagram post on Wednesday, showing off her sleek blue and white jacket, representing the Blue Jays' colors.

"Gameday look," Kara captioned her post.
also-read-trending Trending

Her post garnered attention from fans on social media, including fellow MLB wives. Texas Rangers star Corey Seager's wife Madisyn and Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Elizabeth reacted to the post.

"The vibes are immaculate in this," Madisyn Seager commented.
"Love," wrote Reagan Elizabeth.
Shane Bieber and Kara became parents for the first time this year after she gave birth to a son, Cav Mlean in March. Kara shared an adorable picture of Cav in a new outfit gifted by her aunt.

"Thanks auntie Syd for the cute fit!!" Kara captioned the post.
Shane Bieber admits getting closer to his best after latest Blue Jays outing

Kara Bieber was in attendance when Shane made his much awaited return to the mound after missing more than a year due to a Tommy John surgery. While the former Cy Young winner has been solid for the Blue Jays, he feels he is still not at his best.

After pitching in the Blue Jays' win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Bieber said he's "close" to being back to his best version.

"I feel like I’m close,” Bieber said. “How close? I’m not sure. But I’m encouraged with how it’s all coming along and I’ll continue to work towards getting better each and every day. So it’s hard to say if I’m 75, 80, 90 per cent of the way there, but all things considered, I’m happy with where everything’s at and planning to continue to get better.”

Bieber pitched 5.2 innings, allowing nine hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts as the Blue Jays came from behind in extra innings to win 4-3.

