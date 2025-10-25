Shane Bieber’s wife Kara turns heads in chic leather jacket featuring painting of Blue Jays' ace at World Series Game 1 vs. Dodgers

Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, highlights her designer black leather jacket for the World Series on Friday. In Game 1, the Toronto Blue Jays won over the Dodgers 11-4 at Rogers Centre.Kara shared a story on her Instagram, featuring her customised jacket.The first snapshot features Kara in a black leather jacket with bright blue and white letters—a perfect match to the Blue Jays' colors.She captioned it, &quot;World Series Game 1.&quot;Another story features a close-up capture of the jacket's back, which has &quot;BIEBER 57&quot; painted on it along with “World Series” graphics. The custom piece was crafted by Originalgenes_to, a Toronto-based artist known for customized hand-painted clothing.(Image source-kara bieber/Instagram)Kara celebrates Shane Bieber’s participation with the Blue Jays and also reshared a clip that shows the creation process of the jacket.The Blue Jays' ace Bieber’s wife complimented and wrote:&quot;You are SO talented, thank you 💙.&quot;(Image source-kara bieber/Instagram)Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, shared a celebratory post on the Blue Jays marking their World Series spot.Bieber’s wife Kara posted a carousel on Instagram, featuring a celebration of the Blue Jays' victory in the ALCS championship. The game was against the Mariners, and the Blue Jays won 4-3. Since 1993, the Blue Jays have etched their first World Series appearance.Bieber posted a decent performance in 3 ⅔ innings; he allowed only two runs and seven hits. He signed a two-year $26 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.In the post, Kara is featured in a white t-shirt with grey pants and flaunts “Blue Jays” lettering, while Bieber was in the ALCS Championship uniform. The couple also posed for a romantic kissing moment.&quot;WORLD SERIES BABY !!!!!🥹❣️😭Kara wrote in a caption three days ago&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post.Back in 2017, Kara and Bieber first met at the University of California, Santa Barbara. They got married in January 2023 and welcomed son Kav McClain Bieber in March 2023.Kara is the founder of clothing brand Kinlike and skincare line TELT.Kara is the founder of clothing brand Kinlike and skincare line TELT.