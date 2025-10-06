Shane Bieber’s wife Kara turns heads in coordinated ALDS Game 2 fit as Blue Jays wives revel in Yankees’ defeat in NYC

Veteran Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber is yet to make his first postseason start with the team, but the former Cy Young winner won't be complaining as the team made it two wins in two to take a 2-0 lead against the New York Yankees in the American League Division series.

After a blowout 10-1 win in Game 1 on Saturday, Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine, showed support for the team and husband by wearing a Blue Jays jersey with the All-Star pitcher's number for Game 2 at Rogers Centre.

In one of her Instagram stories from the game on Sunday, Kara posed alongside other Blue Jays players' partners in coordinated dress. Fellow pitcher Kevin Gausman's wife Taylor stood next to Kara in a picture shared by her on Instagram.

"We were supposed to be here together," Kara captioned her story.

While Blue Jays Rookie Trey Yesavage made a sizzling postseason debut to hold the Yankees scoreless over 5.1 innings in Game 2, the Blue Jays will have Bieber on the mound as the NL East winners look to sweep the division rivals in their backyard on Monday.

