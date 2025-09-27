Shane Bieber's wife Kara watches Blue Jays clench thrilling win from the stands with a glass of wine

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, was spotted cheering for her husband at the Tampa Bay Rays game on Friday night. The Toronto Blue Jays won 4-2 against Tampa Bay. He pitched for five innings and only allowed two runs, a solid outing that helped the Blue Jays maintain their hold on first place in the American League East.Kara marked the Blue Jays game on her Instagram story. She posted a Rogers Centre screen showcasing Bieber's stats and highlights. Another story featured the CN Tower above the stadium with a maple leaf, blue heart and baseball emoji. She also included a frame of the scoreboard showing Bieber's No. 57 in graphics.&quot;Let's go!&quot;Kara also posted a clip of the crowd cheering and clapping in the stands, where she filled the story with 'w's' to celebrate the win. She wrapped up the night with her last story, with red wine in hand, a YSL bag in the frame and capturing the view of the Blue Jays' victory.Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, posted stories.(karamaxinebieber/Instagram)Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, celebrated their baby boy's turning six-month oldKara shared a carousel of snapshots of her son, Kav McClain, who was born in March. She posted several photos capturing the moment, sitting on a picnic blanket, holding her son closely. She donned a white knit top with a beige maxi skirt, and the baby boy was in a romper.&quot;6 months with our little prince 🤎🧺,&quot; Kara wrote in the caption on March 17. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShane Bieber also dropped his love on the post:&quot;Sooo so blessed 🐻🩵.&quot;Shane Bieber reacted to his wife, Kara's, post .(karamaxinebieber/Instagram)A week ago, Kara also posted a series of images where Shane was playing with their little prince at Rogers Stadium. Bieber was lying on the grass and holding their baby.Kara captioned it, &quot;Stashing memories.&quot;The couple shares Californian roots and first met at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Shane played baseball, and the couple tied the knot in January 2023 in Malibu.