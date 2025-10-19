Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, and Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, share updates as Blue Jays fly back to Toronto for crucial ALCS Game 6

Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, and Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, traveled back to Toronto to cheer the Toronto Blue Jays stars from the stands for ALCS Game 6. The Blue Jays suffered a 6-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners in their last game and are one defeat away from being eliminated. The outcome of Game 6 will determine whether the Mariners will clinch their first World Series berth or the Blue Jays will stay alive in the series by forcing a decisive Game 7.Kara shared several Instagram stories on Saturday and one of them features Kara in a relaxing loungewear in an elevator, clicking mirror selfie wearing a baseball cap.“Back the six we go,” she captioned it.Another snapshot features Shane Bieber’s son, Kav, with Kara playing in the car.She wrote, “Kav McClain.”Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, shared stories.(karamaxinebieber/Instagram)Kara also shared a picture of Bieber in a Blue Jays jacket, adding a heart emoji and a heart-eye emoji. Another story was a clip of Kav playing on the flight.Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, shared stories.(karamaxinebieber/Instagram)Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, also shared a story—an aerial view from an airplane window and captioned it:&quot;Home.”Another snapshot captured a car at a traffic light under a striking red-orange sunset. Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, shared stories.(gabydelsol_/Instagram)Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, showed support for ALCS Game 5Gaby shared a photo dump from ALCS Game 5 in Seattle. The photos feature Gaby in a customized full-sleeve white t-shirt imprinted with “I ❤️ Blue Jay Rodriguez,” paired with a blue half jacket with Rodriguez’s jersey number, “29.” #alcs 💙 Seattle 2,” Gaby captioned it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodriguez once expressed his feelings about playing in MLB in June 2025:&quot;I went after my dream; it was my dream to play here.&quot;He is in his second season in Toronto, having previously played in Japan’s NPB and represented Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This season, he has posted a 3.08 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP.