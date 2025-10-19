  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, and Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, share updates as Blue Jays fly back to Toronto for crucial ALCS Game 6

Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, and Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, share updates as Blue Jays fly back to Toronto for crucial ALCS Game 6

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 19, 2025 08:42 GMT
Shane Bieber with wife Kara and Yariel Rodriguez with wife Gaby,(gabydelsol_/karamaxinebieber/Instagram)
Shane Bieber with wife Kara and Yariel Rodriguez with wife Gaby,(gabydelsol_/karamaxinebieber/Instagram)

Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, and Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, traveled back to Toronto to cheer the Toronto Blue Jays stars from the stands for ALCS Game 6. The Blue Jays suffered a 6-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners in their last game and are one defeat away from being eliminated.

Ad

The outcome of Game 6 will determine whether the Mariners will clinch their first World Series berth or the Blue Jays will stay alive in the series by forcing a decisive Game 7.

Kara shared several Instagram stories on Saturday and one of them features Kara in a relaxing loungewear in an elevator, clicking mirror selfie wearing a baseball cap.

“Back the six we go,” she captioned it.

Another snapshot features Shane Bieber’s son, Kav, with Kara playing in the car.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
She wrote, “Kav McClain.”
Shane Bieber&rsquo;s wife, Kara, shared stories.(karamaxinebieber/Instagram)
Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, shared stories.(karamaxinebieber/Instagram)

Kara also shared a picture of Bieber in a Blue Jays jacket, adding a heart emoji and a heart-eye emoji. Another story was a clip of Kav playing on the flight.

Ad
Shane Bieber&rsquo;s wife, Kara, shared stories.(karamaxinebieber/Instagram)
Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, shared stories.(karamaxinebieber/Instagram)

Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, also shared a story—an aerial view from an airplane window and captioned it:

Ad
"Home.”

Another snapshot captured a car at a traffic light under a striking red-orange sunset.

Yariel Rodriguez&rsquo;s wife, Gaby, shared stories.(gabydelsol_/Instagram)
Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, shared stories.(gabydelsol_/Instagram)

Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, showed support for ALCS Game 5

Gaby shared a photo dump from ALCS Game 5 in Seattle. The photos feature Gaby in a customized full-sleeve white t-shirt imprinted with I ❤️ Blue Jay Rodriguez,” paired with a blue half jacket with Rodriguez’s jersey number, “29.

Ad
#alcs 💙 Seattle 2,” Gaby captioned it.
Ad

Rodriguez once expressed his feelings about playing in MLB in June 2025:

"I went after my dream; it was my dream to play here."

He is in his second season in Toronto, having previously played in Japan’s NPB and represented Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This season, he has posted a 3.08 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications