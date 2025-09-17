  • home icon
  Shane Bieber shares sweet 3-word reaction as wife Kara celebrates son Kav's 6-month milestone in scenic park outing

Shane Bieber shares sweet 3-word reaction as wife Kara celebrates son Kav’s 6-month milestone in scenic park outing

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:30 GMT
Shane Bieber shares sweet 3-word reaction as wife Kara celebrates son Kav's 6-month milestone in scenic park outing. Credit: GETTY
Shane Bieber shares sweet 3-word reaction as wife Kara celebrates son Kav’s 6-month milestone in scenic park outing. Credit: GETTY

As Shane Bieber and his family bide their remaining year in Toronto after being traded by the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline, they celebrated a special human in their lives whom they welcomed six months ago. The couple became parents to their first child, a son named Kav Maxine Bieber, on March 14.

On Tuesday, Bieber's wife Kara celebrated six months of baby Kav with adorable snapshots captured in Toronto, Ontario. In the latest photoshoot, Kara is seen cradling baby Kav while sitting on a park bench surrounded by lush greenery.

Kara is dressed casually in a cozy sweater with her blonde hair tied back. She looked every bit the loving mother as she held her son closely. Baby Kav is wearing a soft cream outfit and a little white cap.

"6 months with our little prince 🤎🧺" Kara wrote in the caption.
Under the comments section, Bieber, who was a major miss in the snapshots, posted a heartfelt three-word reaction to sum up his love for them.

"Sooo so blessed 🐻🩵" he wrote.
Shane Bieber and Kara are cherishing parenthood

Being parents is something special, and Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, want to miss no moment. Back in July, three months after the couple welcomed Kav, the Blue Jays pitcher said the couple is sleeping fine and Kav is also taking "easy on us."

Being a dad means a lot to Bieber as he said:

“Even though it was three short months ago, I can't imagine not having him in our family. He's really allowed us to grow and step up as adults, obviously. It's quite the responsibility, but we were ready for it, and he just gives us a lot more meaning. I’ve always wanted to work as hard as possible for the future of my kids, even when we were just planning it. Now that he’s here, it just means that much more.”

After arriving in Toronto following the trade, Kara has taken to Rogers Center often, sometimes with her son. Bieber made his season debut after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

