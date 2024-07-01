"She has the best heart" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares heartwarming moment as daughter Willow lifts spirits on a tough day for her family

Ashley Rodon, the wife of Yankees ace Carlos Rodon, shared a heartfelt moment with her daughter on Instagram. Mrs. Rodon had a rough day, but the Rodon family’s first-born daughter, Willow, came and smoothened things up for her with hugs and cuddles.

“It has been a really hard today for my family. Lots of tears. This girl gets me a blanket, her “stuffy”, and cuddles. She has the best heart,” she wrote in her story.

Carlos Rodon's daughter Willow with mommy Ashley (Image Credit: Ashley Rodon / Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple welcomed Willdow in 2019, after going through lots of hurdles. With proper medical consultations, they decided to have IVF, and now are proud parents of three, Willow, Bo, and Silo.

Trending

Since then, the Couple focused on raising awareness and helping families to help them build their dream family. Recently, Carlos Rodon and his wife Ashley donated $25,000 donation to the East Egg Foundation, who encourage the family for IVF treatment who are financially bounded.

“In honor of national infertility awareness month and hope week, Carlos and I got to present a check to the @nesteggfoundationinc for this years grant funds. We are so excited for the two families who now have renewed hope in starting their family. Please say a prayer for them as it is a long and tough process. We are so hopeful they will have answered prayers!” Ashley wrote on Instagram.

Carlos Rodon opened up about the challenges while entering Parenthood

Carlos Rodon, one of the Yankees rotation regulars, recently sat with Adam Vohra and opened up about the hardship the couple went through while entering into parenthood. They founded the “Rodon Foundation” in aiming to help other families like them to overcome the challenges they faced in the past.

“I think there’s a lot of families that are gone through infertility issues, and some don’t even have the means go see the people that can help them, get the opportunity to hold their own child... This is why we started this [Rodon Foundation],” Rodon said.

“My wife has been interested in doing something like this for years. Actually, as we had our issues with having children we knew that we wanted to do something. It was just when and when can we find the time. We got here in New York and we were blessed with the opportunity to help our family, and play six years with the Yankees We felt like, now is the time.”

The Rodon family often share their little day-to-day on social media, while suppering Rodon on his campaign with the Yankees. He’s playing in the second season of his six-year, $162 million contract, and depending on how far he leads for the club will decide his long-term future in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback