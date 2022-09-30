"She's been with me through it all" - New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge ties home run record, pays heartfelt tribute to his mother

New York Yankees icon Aaron Judge has paid tribute to his mother after a historic performance. He said that she has been behind him the whole way to the big leagues.

""She's been with me through it all" - @TheJudge44

Last night against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge made history. His 61st home run of the season tied him with Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961.

It came a week after Judge hit 60 home runs. This tied him with the personal record that Yankees legend Babe Ruth set for himself in 1927.

Aaron Judge's home run came in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's game in Toronto. He smashed it against pitcher Tim Mayza and put his team ahead 5-3. The Yankees went on to win the game by a score of 8-3.

Following the game, Judge was seen passing the historic ball to his mother in a heartfelt gesture. Fans gushed online as Judge paid tribute to his mother and father, who adopted him when he was an infant.

"Aaron Judge's mom, Patty, hugs Roger Maris' son after Yankee star hits 61st home run" - @ New York Post

Aaron Judge leads the MLB in both home runs, RBIs, and batting average. This makes him eligible to win the AL Triple Crown as the leader in all three categories. The Triple Crown has not been won since Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera did so in 2012.

Aaron Judge is a former Rookie of the Year Award winner who has often praised his parents. His parents, hailing from California, have always been there for him. Judge has referenced his parents many times for always supporting him and loving him, making his success possible.

Aaron Judge still has a chance to make history

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Judge smiling after he tied Maris' 1961 record

Even if Judge is unsuccessful in beating Maris' record, he will have shown that old records can always be challenged. More central to Judge's mind is the success that his team will have in the postseason.

After already clinching their first AL East pennant since 2019, the Yankees will now look to inch closer to the World Series. Judge is sure to be a big part of this team going forward. Fans will be watching Judge very closely as we come to the end of the 2022 season.

