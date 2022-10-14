"She’s almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer’s mentored her a lot over the years" - When Yankees star Alex Rodriguez described the camaraderie between his ex-fiancee Lopez and socialite Kim Kardashian

Few people are aware that pop icon Jennifer Lopez and socialite Kim Kardashian have been friends for a very long time. In November 2019, when New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was engaged to J.Lo, he opened up about Kardashian and Lopez's camaraderie in an interview with People.

Speaking about Kardashian and Lopez's bond, Rodriguez said:

"Kim and Jennifer are very, very close. And she’s almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer’s mentored her a lot over the years.”

He added that they had been buddies for more than 10 years:

“They have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half, and it’s nice to do anything with Kim and our family.”

Since Rodriguez and Lopez were engaged, he became a prominent figure in her social circle.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez took a selfie with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Met Gala 2019

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

At the Met Gala 2019, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and pop icon Jennifer Lopez's selfie with media mogul Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West set the internet on fire.

The theme of Met Gala 2019 was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

As per Harper's Bazaar:

"Camp as in exaggerated fashion. The exhibit is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration. Camp fashion can be humorous, ironic, or simply extreme in its nature."

The two former couples, Jennifer and Alex, and Kim and Kanye, pulled out all the stops for their red-carpet appearance at the 2019 Met Gala.

By donning a shimmering silver-colored Versace dress and a flapper-style headpiece, Lopez successfully embodied the theme. In contrast, Kim sported a bodycon dress. Rodriguez looked class apart in a pink blazer, black pants and a black bow tie.

However, things are different now. Alex and Jennifer called it quits in April 2021. Post-breakup, Jennifer went on to marry Academy Award winner Ben Affleck. Rodriguez also recently called it quits with 25-year-old fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

