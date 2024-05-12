"She’s my best friend, my first call for anything" - 'Momma's boy' Anthony Volpe shares mom Isabelle's unsung role in shaping his MLB dreams

Ahead of Mother's Day, New York Yankees superstar Anthony Volpe had a lot to say about his mom's impact on his life and career. Volpe said that he's a 'momma's boy' and the star shortstop he is becoming in 2024 is due to what Isabelle Volpe, his mom, did for him growing up.

“I’m definitely a momma’s boy in so many ways,” Volpe said (via New York Post). “She’s my best friend, my first call for anything. She’s the most selfless person I’ve ever been around.”

Volpe said that his mom was 'the boss' in the family.

“She is definitely the boss,” the shortstop said. “I think anybody that knows our family knows everything goes through her. Everyone knows that if they want to come to a game, they gotta go see my mom. She decides everything. So, she’s the boss. She’s the queen. She’s the head of the family.”

Volpe also said he mirrors his mom's competitiveness, whether it comes to baseball or card games.

Anthony Volpe talked about his parents' early setup for baseball success

Anthony Volpe said his mother, a first-generation Filipino immigrant, would be embarrassed by all the praise he lavished on her ahead of the special day. He also made plain the impact she had from a very early age.

Anthony Volpe has become a good player in 2024

Volpe had an indoor setup for baseball when he was five years old that both his parents did for him, which was a great idea until it went south.

“She was on board until I hit one and ruined one of her vases,” Volpe said. “I definitely got yelled at for that and had to go back outside — no more playing ball in the house.”

From then on, Volpe was a major baseball player who kept working until he eventually made it into the major leagues. He's aiming for his first All-Star Game appearance and solidifying the top of the Yankees' lineup.

