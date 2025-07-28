"She's the most consistent teammate I ever had" - Ichiro Suzuki honors wife Yumiko in emotional HOF speech

Ichiro Suzuki has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame during Sunday's ceremony in New York, becoming the first Japanese player to make it to Cooperstown.

The beloved Japanese star reminded everyone of his playful side during the Hall of Fame speech by making several light-hearted jokes. However, the Seattle Mariners icon got emotional while talking about his wife Yumiko's support.

"I think you can imagine, there was much doubt when I tried to become the first position player from Japan in MLB," Ichiro said (19:00 onwards). "But it was more than just that. There was criticism and negativity. Someone even said to me, 'Don't embarrass the nation.' The person who supported me the most was my wife, Yumiko.

"It would only be natural if she had doubts too. But she never made me feel them. For 19 seasons in Seattle, Miami, and New York, she made sure our home was always happy and positive. I tried to be consistent as a player, but she is the most consistent teammate I've ever had."

During the speech the 10-time All-Star shared that he took his wife to a Mariners game on a date, something he was never able to do during his playing career. Suzuki said he did it the "American way" by eating hot dogs, a staple at MLB ballparks.

Ichiro Suzuki makes funny remark on his Miami Marlins stint

In the latter stages of his career, Ichiro Suzuki joined the Miami Marlins in 2014. However, the Japanese icon said he had never heard of the team before joining them in a playful remark.

"Honestly, when you guys called to offer me a contract for 2015, I had never heard of your team," Suzuki said inducing a laugh from former Marlins CEO and part owner Derek Jeter.

Ichiro Suzuki had a full-circle moment after he re-signed for the Mariners, the team he made his MLB debut with, in 2018. He played his final professional game with the Mariners against the Athletics at the Tokyo Dome, finishing his legendary career in his home country.

