“She’s his female version” - Fans swoon over Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka as she dons ZARA's minimalist shoulder bag

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka are one of the hottest couples in North American sports. The two recently came out in public before the Los Angeles Dodgers came to South Korea for the Seoul Series. With the recent attention garnered by the two, the couple has now been put under the microscope concerning everything they do.

Tanaka was recently spotted sporting a minimalist shoulder bag from the fast-fashion company ZARA. This drew attention from X users as Ohtani's wife was lauded for her simplicity.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh god, she’s his female version" - @petalshope1718

Expand Tweet

"Her husband has the biggest contract in the game yet she chooses to go out with zara bag. I have a new girl crush." - @baddiebizle

Expand Tweet

"Humble relatable queen i love her so much" - @quixoticdior

Expand Tweet

The comments continued:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ohtani has been known to be a low-key type of person when it comes to spending his money. With Mamiko Tanaka seemingly doing the same, it will surely garner them more supporters moving forward.

MLB to investigate Shohei Ohtani amid Ippei Mizuhara theft and gambling allegations

The MLB recently announced that it has started investigating Ippei Mizuhara amid allegations of theft and gambling regarding Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Expand Tweet

"MLB announces they have launched an investigation into the allegations surrounding Shohei Ohtani and his translator Ippei Mizuhara" - Bleacher Report

Mizuhara was recently fired by the Dodgers amid allegations of his gambling and accruing $4.5 million of debt. After stating Ohtani paid off his debts, he then backtracked and said Ohtani had no knowledge of the situation.

"Obviously, he (Ohtani) wasn't happy about it and said he would help me out to make sure I never do this again," Mizuhara said to ESPN. "He decided to pay it off for me.

"I want everyone to know Shohei had zero involvement in betting. I want people to know I did not know this was illegal. I learned my lesson the hard way. I will never do sports betting ever again."

Ohtani's legal representatives released a statement saying the Dodgers star was the victim of theft:

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities."

It remains to be seen if Ohtani or anyone at the Dodgers were aware of the situation, and whether Mizuhara was gambling on baseball games, which he denies.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.