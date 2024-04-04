"She's very much like me" - Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez talks about daughter Natasha's character similarities 

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Alex Rodriguez talked about his eldest daughter Natasha, and how they share similar characteristics in life. She is nearing the end of her first year at college as a freshman, and A-Rod couldn't hold back but voice some positives about her:

"So she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."

Rodriguez was emotional when he had to drop Natasha off for college at the University of Michigan. A-Rod shared that his daughter had found her place at college and amongst her peers by delving into her interests:

"She's in the musical theater program. ... She's doing fantastic, she's really happy. She's really excited because [the play she's in is] bilingual, and she gets to sing a little bit in English and Spanish."

Alex Rodriguez has another daughter named Ella, who is 15 years old. The New York Yankees legend voiced his sorrow expressing the difficult adjustments he had to make in his life after his eldest Natasha left for college.

A-Rod said:

"I've had her home for 18 years, and we're very close. The distance is hard because it's from Miami to Michigan."

He added:

"And I know she's 19, but as a parent, you always feel like they're your little babies, and you worry more, and you don't have as much control. So it's been hard, but I'm doing better lately."

A-Rod shares both his daughters with his former wife Cynthia Scurtis, and after years of dating and several relationships in his life, the former shortstop/DH is currently dating a fitness model from Windsor, Canada, named Jaclyn Cordeiro, whom he met sometime in 2022.

When Alex Rodriguez fulfilled Natasha's dream of watching Olivia Rodrigo perform live on stage

Earlier in March, when pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo was touring across America as a part of her Guts World Tour, Alex Rodriguez took Natasha and Ella to watch their favorite singer perform live in Miami.

On the night, A-Rod enjoyed listening to the songs with both his daughters and captured some pictures with them that he later shared on Instagram. He even took his daughters backstage to meet with Olivia Rodrigo, where they got a chance to get her autograph and click pictures with the star.

