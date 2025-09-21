“She's rock solid” - Shane Bieber gushes about how wife Kara “was ready to rock” after unexpected trade to Blue Jays

All-Star pitcher Shane Bieber has found a new home with the Blue Jays. After spending seven seasons with the Guardians, the former Cy Young winner was dealt at the 2025 deadline for prospect Khal Stephen. On August 22, he made his first start for his new squad and picked up the victory after an impressive six-inning outing of one-run ball on two base hits, no walks issued, and nine strikeouts.

Ad

On the most recent episode of the Gate 14 Podcast, Bieber shared the steps that his family took upon hearing the news that he will be playing in Canada after a long stint in Cleveland. The award-winning pitcher also highlighted the vital role that his wife, Kara, played in the sudden arrangement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"She's rock solid," said Shane Bieber about his wife. "I was probably stressing the small stuff more than her. She was ready to go, ready to rock," he added. (37:22-37:40)

In addition, Shane Bieber also mentioned his family for being a good foundation behind him in terms of support on his move to Toronto.

"Thankfully, we have a fantastic support system. Not just with the two of us and our son, but our parents, my in-laws, everybody's amazing. It's part of the business, right? And if you're lucky enough to even be in the big leagues, we might as well experience it all. To get traded, go to a new country, play for the Jays, [and] play for a team representing a whole country. We're enjoying every bit of it." (37:40-38:13)

Ad

Shane Bieber eats loss in close fight againt Royals

In spite of a respectable outing, Shane Bieber incurred the second loss of his Blue Jays career on the September 20 game against the Royals on the road. Bieber hurled 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball on four base hits with four base on balls issued and two strikeouts. However, due to the minimal runs scored in the game and little run support, the Jays fell, 2-1.

Ad

Both the Jays and Royals tallied just four hits apiece in the contest. It wasn't until the fourth inning that a run was registered after Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 23rd home run of the year for the Royals. Just a few moments later, Vinnie Pasquantino hit a solo shot himself for his 31st homer of the year. This pushed the Royal lead to two with the Jays yet to score a run.

In the seventh inning, Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run for the Jays to cut the lead to one. However, it would be all that the visitors wrote as they surrendered a close game in Kansas City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More