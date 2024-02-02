Shintaro Fujinami Free Agency: New York Mets reportedly agree a deal for three-time NPB All-Star

On Friday, MLB insider Jon Heyman announced that the New York Mets have reportedly reached an agreement with Shintaro Fujinami. Now, the 29-year-old Japanese pitcher will now join a revamp that will feature a number of new faces in 2024.

"RHP Shintaro Fujinami and the New York Mets are reportedly in agreement on a deal, per @JonHeyman" - @MLBNetwork

Shintaro Fujinami made his MLB debut last season after signing with the Oakland Athletics. After several disappointing appearances for the A's, Fujinami was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles. Now, after his contract expired, the pitcher reportedly landed a one-year deal with the New York Mets, which Heyman says is valued at $3.35 million and includes $850,000 in additional incentives.

