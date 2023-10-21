Shohei Ohtani collaborates with $10,500,000,000 premium timepiece brand Seiko for limited edition watch

For the first time, the Japanese wristwatch giant Seiko has released a limited-edition watch in collaboration with the Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

Only 1,700 pieces of the exclusive Shohei Ohtani Prospex Diver SBDC191 will be produced and made available exclusively in Japan. Priced at ¥187,000 JPY or $1,200 USD approx., pre-sale of the exclusive limited-edition JMD-only Shohei Ohtani watch launched today on October 21, 2023.

Based on Seiko’s modern Prospex divers, the special-edition SBDC191 borrows design elements from the SPB14 series. The iconic Seiko 62MAS diver-inspired 40.5mm dial of the watch carefully encases color elements of Shohei’s team, the Los Angeles Angels, including a red seconds hand. The watch also features powerful elements like 70 hours of power reserve, 200m of water resistance, and a comfortable steel bracelet with Shohei Ohtani’s signature engraved on the milled clasp.

Source: Hodinkee.com

Shohei Ohtani also known as 'Shotime' is a Japanese baseball player. He is a pitcher and a designated hitter for the MLB's Los Angeles Angels. Before stepping into the MLB, he used to play for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball's Pacific League.

The beginning of Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's exceptional talent was first noticed when he was in high school. Shohei always had his eye on the MLB and expressed his interest on several occasions, despite receiving offers from several teams.

On October 21, 2022, Shohei Ohtani officially announced that he did not want to play in Japan and wanted to pursue a career in MLB.

Despite his stern decision, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters decided to draft him as a first-round pick in 2012, overlooking the likelihood of him not playing for their team. The Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters somehow managed to persuade the 29-year-old player to play for the fighters before moving to the MLB.

Shohei Ohtani later joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.