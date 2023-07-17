Cody Bellinger Trade Rumors: Astros show interest in former MVP as Cubs look likely to trade

When Cody Bellinger was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, it represented one of the most high-profile falls from grace in MLB history.

A year earlier, Bellinger finished with a slashline of .165/.240/.302, representing the lowest batting average of all qualified hitters in baseball. It appeared as though Bellinger's career would be over almost as quickly as it began.

"cody bellinger 2021" - dodger pics that go hard

In 2019, Cody Bellinger hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBIs to capture that year's NL MVP Award. The honor came just two seasons after Bellinger hit 39 home runs and 97 RBIs to capture the 2017 Rookie of the Year Award.

After he was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, few teams had the appetite to take the risk. However, in December 2022, he signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs that included a mutual option for 2024. It appeared as though at least one more MLB team was interested in giving the utility man a shot.

So far this season, Cody Bellinger has hit .301/.358/.524 with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs. Bellinger has been able to prove to onlookers that he is still a serious player, notwithstanding his high-profile struggles of the past.

MLB Now @MLBNow Cody Bellinger has a 1.086 OPS vs lefties this season 🤯



That's 4th in MLB amongst hitters with a min. 50 PA vs LHP.

"Cody Bellinger has a 1.086 OPS vs lefties this season. That's 4th in MLB amongst hitters with a min. 50 PA vs LHP." - MLB Now

Despite the good offensive numbers from Bellinger, the Cubs do not look to be on track to do anything of note this season. With a record of 43-49, they trail the Milwaukee Brewers by eight games in the NL Central.

On July 17, USA Today reported that the Houston Astros are one of the teams interested in acquiring Bellinger at the August 1 Trade Deadline. Bellinger, whose name was listed alongside teammate Marcus Stroman as potential Astros trade orders, has a mutual option for $17.5 million if the Cubs choose to excersize it.

Cody Bellinger trade rumors show that he is once again sought after

A few short years ago, no MLB team would touch Bellinger with a sixteen-foot pole. Now, by grinding out with a mediocre club, he has been able to demonstrate his ability to get ahead, and stay ahead.

Now with one of the top teams in baseball asking about him, we can only wonder what other opportunities will open up for Bellinger if he continues to hit the way he has been.

