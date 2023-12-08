The Shohei Ohtani free agency saga has seemingly entered the final stage with several reports indicating that the converted two-way phenom was heading to the Toronto Blue Jays on a mega deal on Friday.

The reports indicated that the former Los Angeles Angels slugger had made up his mind on his potential destination. However, a latest report has added another twist to the tale, suggesting that the two-time MVP is still to decide on his future, with the Blue Jays leading the race for his signature.

"Source: Shohei Ohtani has not made a decision yet. That’s not to say it won’t ultimately be the Blue Jays; my understanding is that, at this point, that decision has not been made."

The tug-of-war for the MLB megastar has been going on for a few weeks now but the last 24 hours have been a frantic affair with fans being unable to keep up with the updates being flung almost every hour.

Dodgers and Angels still in the mix for Shohei Ohtani

While the last few days have solidified the interest of the Blue Jays in the Japanese phenom with many expecting Ohtani to land in Toronto, both Dodgers and Angels can make a late move for the coveted two-way phenom.

"According to sources from the teams still involved in the negotiations with Shohei Ohtani, he has NOT made a decision and the process is ongoing with no expected imminent conclusion. All other reports are not true. Carry on."

Dodgers' chances of landing Ohtani seemingly took a hit when Dave Roberts revealed that his side met with the former Angels star during the winter meetings. Dodgers fans feared the worst as Ohtani's agent had warned MLB teams to keep the free agency dealings a secret or else the coveted slugger would blackout from signing for the team.

