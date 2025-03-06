Shohei Ohtani's teammate Max Muncy reacts to wife Kellie's massive surprise for Dodgers star

LA Dodgers star and Shohei Ohtani's teammate Max Muncy was surprised by his wife Kellie on Valentine's Day. Kellie wanted the third baseman to feel special on their seventh Valentine's Day, and she knows Muncy loves to drive sports cars.

Muncy and Kellie have been married since Nov. 2018. The couple are parents to daughter Sophie Kate (July 2021) and son Wyatt James.

On Wednesday, Kellie posted a video where the couple can be seen taking a scenic route to a destination Muncy won't reveal to him since it was a surprise. During the ride, Muncy almost figures out the surprise before Kellie shrugs it off.

Finally, the couple arrived at Arizona Motorsports Park, situated at 15402 W Camelback Rd, Litchfield Park. This is when Kellie asked Muncy if he was excited.

Muncy cheered back with a smile as he said:

"Yes."

He wore the jumpsuit and a helmet before going on to test his drive on the track. Muncy took a high-performance sports stunning blue Porsche for a spin.

"Pulled off an epic Valentine’s surprise for @maxmuncy, the excitement on his face speaks for itself 🥰," Kellie wrote in her caption.

Kellie proudly shares Baylor Baseball keynote speaker Max Muncy's visit to alma mater

Last month, Max Muncy and his wife visited his alma mater, Baylor University, where he played college baseball and represented the Bears. Muncy was invited there as a keynote speaker as the couple also attended the program's basketball game, where they took a win.

Accompanying the couple were their two kids, who were in custom Bears jerseys to showcase their support for the program.

On Feb. 25, Muncy's wife Kellie shared glimpses from their day there as the couple also attended Baylor 2025 Leadoff Dinner, where the third baseman interacted with students as a keynote speaker.

"#TB to a day of @baylorathletics We started the day watching the bears basketball team get the “W” before @maxmuncy had the honor of taking the stage at the @baylorbaseball leadoff dinner as the keynote speaker. So proud of how this man continues to empower and inspire. #sicembears💚🐻💛" she wrote in the caption.

The Cleveland Indians picked Max Muncy in the 41st round of the 2009 MLB draft out of Keller High School. However, the infielder opted to play college baseball for the Baylor Bears instead from 2010 to 2012. During that span, Muncy hit .315 with 27 home runs. He made the All-Big 12 Conference team twice.

