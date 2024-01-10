Shota Imanaga Contract: Cubs reportedly offer $15,000,000 AAV for lefty pitcher, per MLB insider

The Chicago Cubs have made a significant move in the MLB free-agency market by securing a multi-year deal with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga. According to reports by MLB insider Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman, the deal is set to have an averga annual value in the $15 million range.

Expand Tweet

Imanaga, who spent the past eight seasons playing for the Yokohama DeNA Bay Stars in Japan’s Nippon Proffesional Baseball, has been one of the standout pitchers in the league. The 30-year-old left-hander boasts an impressive career with a 3.18 ERA and 1,021 strikeouts in 1,002.2 innings iver 165 appearances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2023 season marked a highlight in Imanaga‘s careers as he led the Central League with 174 strikeouts and posted a 2.80 ERA in 149 innings. His breakout moment for MLB fans came during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he was the winning pitcher in the gold-medal game against the United States.

Shota Imanaga signed has agreed to join the Chicago Cubs as his posting window came to an end.

Imanaga’s transition to MLB comes after being officially posted by the BayStars in November, giving MLB clubs a 45-day window to negotiate a deal. Metrics from his performance in the 2023 WBC showcase promising aspects of his pitching, including a solid fastball velocity and a high spin rate on his fastball.

Metrics from Shota Imanaga’s performance in the 2023 WBC showcase promising aspects of his pitching.

The Chicago Cubs, who were in need of bolstering their rotation after disappointing performances, have found a valuable addition in Imanaga. While the signing may not catapult them into the top tier of NL contenders, it certainly makes them more interesting in the relatively soft NL Central.

As the Cubs gear up for the 2024 season, Imanaga joins the ranks of Justin Steele, Seiya Suzuki, and others, contributing to a roster that aims to be competitive in the upcoming season. While the Cubs faced challenges in previous free-agent pursuits, Imanaga’s signing adds depth and intrigue to their pitching staff, making them a team to watch in the NL Central.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.