Shota Imanaga gives major update on severity of injury in Cubs vs. Brewers game

Chicago Cubs starter Shota Imanaga is unsure about the extent of his left hamstring injury. The injury took place during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game at Milwaukee when the pitcher tried to complete a double play.

Ad

Imanaga was seen grabbing the back of his leg in pain as he made an early exit. The team is waiting for the imaging to be done, and if he lands on the injured list, it’ll deal a heavy blow to the Cubs' lineup.

This was the second time in a week that Shota Imanaga felt uncomfortable in his leg muscles. Last Tuesday, he exited the game with cramps in both his legs, raising concern for an apparent injury.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, no signs of injury or strains were noted, and Imanaga remained on his schedule until Sunday’s hiccup. Counsell added that Imanaga was “a little unsure” as he had never experienced a lower-body injury.

“I’m at the point where I don’t know exactly what’s going on,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “We don’t know what the damage is. We’re going to have to see going into (Monday).”

Ad

Imanaga admitted he is not sure about the extent of the injury as it’s his first time going through this. His teammate, Kyle Tucker, said that he hopes the injury is not long-term and Imanaga can return on the mound soon.

“Obviously, you don’t want that to happen to anyone,” Kyle Tucker said. “He’s had a really good year to start off this year. He’s been great for us for a while now. Obviously, we’d like to have him continue to go back out there.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, the injured list remains on hold for Shota Imanaga. In his last 15 games, he has recorded an ERA of 2.82 with 34 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP.

Shota Imanaga's injury can add pressure on the Cubs

Shota Imanaga [Source: Imagn]

Shota Imanaga’s IL has not been officially confirmed. The team is currently waiting for the medical reports to consider sidelining the star pitcher.

Ad

If he lands on IL, he’ll join teammates Justin Steele and Javier Assad, who are recovering from elbow surgery and oblique strain, respectively. Steele’s surgery has ruled him out of the season, while Assad is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks.

With key players missing from the team, the Cubs may look for options from Triple-A like Chris Flexen, Jordan Wicks, Connor Noland, and Cade Horton. After Imanaga left Sunday’s game, the team recorded a 4-0 loss vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushani Chatterjee Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in English and over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.



Kaushani 's favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of Yankees as a group, their star power and their history oozes class. As for the Dodgers, Kaushani likes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.



She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.



Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general). Know More