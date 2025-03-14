Shota Imanaga hilariously demands respect from Cubs teammates before Tokyo Series vs Dodgers

Shota Imanaga is already making his mark with the Chicago Cubs—not just with his pitching, but with his sense of humor as well. As the team gears up for the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the season opener, he playfully asks his teammates to bow as a sign of respect.

Japanese stars Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki will take the field at the Tokyo Dome, making it a special homecoming for both players. On Thursday, Cubs and Shota Imanaga shared a video clip on Instagram of him talking to his teammates.

“And one last important thing," Shoto said. "We are in Japan. And Seiya and I are Japanese. If you have any questions about Japan, feel free to ask us. But when you do, show us respect--- a nice, big bow will do before asking. Thank you, have fun."

The clubhouse erupted with laughter at Imanaga’s demand as teammates jokingly practiced their bows.

The Chicago Cubs are preparing for exhibition games against the Japanese baseball teams Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants. Cubs will later take on the Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19.

Shota Imanaga and the Cubs visit Kanda Myoujin Shrine for blessings

Chicago Cubs Team - Source: Getty

The Chicago Cubs visited Kanda Myoujin Shrine to receive blessings ahead of their Tokyo Series games.

The Cubs players, which included many first-timers visiting Japan, took part in this cultural experience, making it the perfect opportunity for the team to embrace Japanese traditions. Players' family members dressed in elegant Japanese attire while bowing for the prayer.

During the visit, the players took part in the kagami-biraki ceremony, a traditional sake barrel-breaking ritual believed to bring good luck and success. With wooden mallets in hand, The 31-year-old Japanese left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki along with the manager Craig Counsell hit the barrel to open.

Before joining the Chicago Cubs, outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Imanaga played in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. They also played together on Japan's team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

