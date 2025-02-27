Shota Imanaga impresses with Cubs star's hidden talent

Having arrived in the major leagues after eight seasons playing for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of the NPB, Shota Imanaga had an excellent first year with the Chicago Cubs. The 31-year-old finished the regular season with a 15-3 win/loss record, along with a 2.91 ERA and 174 total strikeouts.

Ad

As a result of his consistent performances, Imanaga earned his first All-Star selection in 2024, while also being included in the All-MLB second team. Looking at a recently uploaded clip of Imanaga, it appears baseball is not the only thing Imanaga excels at.

On Wednesday, MLB's Instagram handle shared a video of Shota Imanaga playing the guitar, as the left-handed pitcher impressed with a captivating rendition of "Go Cubs Go".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Since arriving in the windy city, Shota Imanaga has quickly established himself as a firm fan favorite. Watching the Japanese international choosing to play Steve Goodman's iconic track, which plays at Wrigley Field every time the Cubs secure a victory, will only further endear Imanaga to the Cubs faithful.

Heading into the new season, fans will be hoping that the ace can continue to perform the way he has so far, inspiring the Cubs to clinch qualification to the postseason after having missed out for the past four seasons.

Ad

Shota Imanaga talks about rib-tickling encounter with fellow Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of Dodgers vs Cubs spring training showdown

Japanese starting pitchers Shota Imanaga and Yoshinobu Yamamoto go way back, having won the World Baseball Classic together for team Japan in 2023. However, the two were on opposite sides of the fence in spring training, as Imanaga's Cubs took on Yamamoto's Dodgers.

Ad

Before the match, Imanaga revealed how he had bumped into Yamamoto at the shopping center the day before, and the hilarious conversation that ensued.

"I talked to Yoshinobu Yamamoto yesterday. I was at the shopping center buying socks, and I met somebody who is with Yamamoto. He said that 'It's not time to be buying socks right now,” Imanaga said, via his interpreter Edwin Stanberry

Ad

Expand Tweet

Imanaga and Yamamoto's teams are also set to face each other for the opening series of the 2025 season, which is set to take place in the Japanese capital, Tokyo. Part of an initiative to increase the popularity of MLB outside North America, the city's baseball fans are sure to turn up in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki in action, along with the aforementioned Yamamoto and Imanaga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback