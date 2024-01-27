Mathew Peters, a minor league pitcher for the Chicago Cubs' Arizona Complex League roster, was suspended by Major League Baseball after he tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Expand Tweet

Fans used this opportunity to throw indirect jibes at the Cubs as soon as the news hit Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He should ask for his money back as that PED didn't work," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Just let them do it Rob," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

One fan posted his stats, which were that bad, prompting the user to ask whether he used the substance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One user also tagged San Francisco Giants southpaw Logan Webb who was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PED test.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Few found the drug name's pronunciation difficult and cracked jokes on it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matthew Peters was the third player this year who was suspended from the minor league program. The Cubs have placed him on a restricted list following the announcement of suspension.

Last season, 15 players were disciplined in the minors. Moreover, Milwaukee Brewers RHP J.C. Mejia was handed a 162-game suspension in the MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was suspended for 80 games in August 2022 after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Over the years, the league has taken positive measures against performance-enhancing drug usage by players.

The current punishments, which were implemented on March 28, 2014, are 80 games for a first infraction, 162 games for a second offense, and a permanent suspension ("lifetime ban") for a third.

Players are also ineligible to participate in the postseason in the same year they are suspended, regardless of when their suspension ends, unless the penalty is reduced on appeal.

Who is Mathew Peters?

Out of Indiana Institute of Technology, Mathew Peters was picked in the 12th round of the 2022 draft and was given a $125,000 signing bonus. The 23-year old went 0-1 for a dismal 16.68 ERA in 14 relief appearances last season for the Arizona Complex League Cubs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.