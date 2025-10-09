"Should lead to a prison sentence" - MLB podcaster drops blunt take amid Anthony Volpe’s 16-strikeout playoff run

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe's defensive capabilities were scrutinized during the regular season and the infielder's hitting slump in the ALDS didn't do him any favors.After a productive AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, Volpe went 1-for-15 in the Yankees' four games against the Toronto Blue Jays in the division series.MLB podcaster Gary Sheffield Jr. shared a blunt take on Volpe's performance in the best-of-five series. He wrote in a post on X after the Yankees' elimination from the postseason:&quot;Anthony Volpe’s arbitration hearing should lead to a prison sentence.&quot;Volpe had 11 strikeouts in four games against the Blue Jays and was booed by the Yankees fans after chasing a pitch in the seventh inning. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Jasson Dominguez in the ninth inning.Anthony Volpe &amp; Co. failed to back Aaron Judge in ALDS loss to Blue JaysVolpe is one of the many Yankees hitters whose bat went cold in the division series. The Yankees were outscored 37-19 in the fourth game as Yankees captain Aaron Judge didn't receive much support from his teammates.Following the game, the two-time MVP reflected on the plays that cost them the series, including the team failing to score with the bases loaded in Game 4.&quot;It comes down to the little things. Making little plays, come up with the big hit. If you don't do that, give teams extra outs, they're going to capitalize on it.&quot; Judge said.Judge, who is fighting for his third MVP title with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, praised the Blue Jays for their remarkable season that sees them in the championship series for the first time since 2016.&quot;What a season for the Blue Jays,&quot; Judge said. &quot;Doing their thing, winning the division, winning the DS. For us, we have to clean a couple of things up and come right back here.&quot;With the Yankees failing in their World Series bid for a 16th consecutive season, the team will go back to the drawing board with hopes of improving in the offseason.