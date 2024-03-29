"Should have been the Rangers" - MLB fans get emotional as Nelson Cruz slated to retire with Mariners after signing a one-day contract

Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz and the Seattle Mariners had one of those extraordinary deals in the history of Major League Baseball (MLB). While most teams are extending players for a decade, the Mariners and Cruz agreed to a one-day contract.

The deal was announced ahead of Opening Day with the intention of allowing Cruz to retire with the Mariners. As strange as it seems, baseball is always surprising. Cruz threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Mariners against the Red Sox to wind up his duties.

Following his pitch, Cruz signed a one-day contract, retiring for good. MLB fans took to social media to react to the situation. Most fans were emotional as they remembered Cruz mainly for being a part of the Texas Rangers.

The comments poured in as they believed Cruz should have retired with the Rangers.

"Should have been the Rangers," one fan wrote.

"But, like, shouldn’t it be the Rangers???" wrote another fan.

“I always identified myself as a Mariner" - Nelson Cruz on his MLB journey

While fans might believe Nelson Cruz was more of a Ranger, the 43-year-old has always identified himself as a Mariner. Cruz was a part of eight MLB teams, but he played eight seasons for the Rangers, which was the most in his career.

Despite his long stint, Cruz felt more connected with the Mariners. He played for the Mariners from 2015 to 2018, and was a three-time All-Star in four years. In 2017, the veteran led the league with 119 RBIs. In his four seasons with the club, Cruz smashed 163 home runs.

"I have always identified myself with the Seattle Mariners," Cruz said. "When I was playing here, I felt comfortable playing the game."

The former slugger contributed more to the Mariners than to the Rangers. Cruz decided to retire with the Mariners because of the connection he had with the club. He smashed a total of 464 home runs in his career with a .274 batting average, and recorded 1,325 RBIs in his 19-year career.

The seven-time MLB All-Star won four Silver Slugger Awards and two Edgar Martínez Awards.

