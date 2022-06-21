Create
"Should have said Tom Brady’s dad", "Arch's uncle would have been hilarious" - Baseball fans in stitches after NFL legend Peyton Manning gets recognized as Eli Manning’s brother

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos
Oindrila Chowdhury
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 21, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Peyton Manning, a former NFL legend and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, attended the College World Series baseball game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, June 18.

Peyton was mistakenly identified on the jumbotron as 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning's Brother' in a humorous event. Imagine winning the MVP award and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame while still living in the shadow of your younger brother, who also played in the NFL.

Peyton Manning catching strays at the College World Series https://t.co/ZO8CPUqn0A
"Peyton Manning catching strays at the College World Series." - @Jomboy Media

Eli Manning instantly responded to the uproar on Twitter by retweeting a relevant tweet expressing his appreciation of Peyton's new persona. Hahaha!

I like Peyton’s new title. twitter.com/oxfordpolice/s…
"I like Peyton’s new title." - @Eli Manning

Fans on Twitter came up with most hilarious comments regarding 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning's Brother'

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
Twitter users have a track record of consistently providing the finest and funniest responses of all time. One cannot help but miss the hilarious responses related to 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning's Brother.'

One Twitter user, Cooper Thorey, suggested that the screen should have identified Peyton as Tom Brady's father. Peyton and Tom Brady have been rivals and have faced each other in head-to-head competitions.

@MichaelLKatz Should have said Tom Brady’s dad

Peyton should have been referred to as Arch Manning's uncle, according to another user, Fake WYO Sports. Arch is the nephew of Peyton and is presently a quarterback at Isidore Newman School.

@MichaelLKatz Arch's uncle would have been hilarious!

The whole 'Peyton: Eli Manning' sibling situation may be compared to some fathers introducing their children to others as per TBD.

@EliManning You ever hear Dad introduce us to people? "This is our son, Eli, and this is our other son, Eli's brother."

Jone Sings Music had some questions in mind. He questioned why the team loses when "Eli Manning's brother" attends Tennessee games, but the opposite happens when Peyton attends games for other teams. Jone blamed the situation on the "Manning Curse."

@EliManning Why is it when Eli Mannings brother attends Tennessee games we lose, but when he goes to other teams they win?#ManningCurse 🤔🤣

Dédalo R. Purificação joked about knowing Peyton and Eli as Arch Manning's uncles.

@EliManning Hey, I know you guys. Y’all are Arch Manning’s Uncles!

Melissa Amrita feels it makes sense to call Peyton as Eli Manning's brother, probably because of the "Manning Curse."

@EliManning It just makes sense.

A Twitter joked about how Peyton is getting the due respect.

@EliManning Getting the respect you're due!

King Vader sent out a tweet saying that the description of "Eli Manning's brother" is hilarious.

@JomboyMedia Got to love the “Eli Manning’s brother” description

Out of all the jokes Twitter users are making about 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning's Brother' right, left, and center, the highlight was Eli Manning approving it. Back home, the Manning family must have pulled Peyton's legs over this matter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

