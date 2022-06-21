"Should have said Tom Brady’s dad", "Arch's uncle would have been hilarious" - Baseball fans in stitches after NFL legend Peyton Manning gets recognized as Eli Manning’s brother

Peyton Manning, a former NFL legend and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, attended the College World Series baseball game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, June 18.

Peyton was mistakenly identified on the jumbotron as 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning's Brother' in a humorous event. Imagine winning the MVP award and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame while still living in the shadow of your younger brother, who also played in the NFL.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Peyton Manning catching strays at the College World Series Peyton Manning catching strays at the College World Series https://t.co/ZO8CPUqn0A

Eli Manning instantly responded to the uproar on Twitter by retweeting a relevant tweet expressing his appreciation of Peyton's new persona. Hahaha!

"I like Peyton’s new title." - @Eli Manning

Fans on Twitter came up with most hilarious comments regarding 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning's Brother'

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Twitter users have a track record of consistently providing the finest and funniest responses of all time. One cannot help but miss the hilarious responses related to 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning's Brother.'

One Twitter user, Cooper Thorey, suggested that the screen should have identified Peyton as Tom Brady's father. Peyton and Tom Brady have been rivals and have faced each other in head-to-head competitions.

Peyton should have been referred to as Arch Manning's uncle, according to another user, Fake WYO Sports. Arch is the nephew of Peyton and is presently a quarterback at Isidore Newman School.

The whole 'Peyton: Eli Manning' sibling situation may be compared to some fathers introducing their children to others as per TBD.

TBD @Zoll82 @EliManning You ever hear Dad introduce us to people? "This is our son, Eli, and this is our other son, Eli's brother." @EliManning You ever hear Dad introduce us to people? "This is our son, Eli, and this is our other son, Eli's brother."

Jone Sings Music had some questions in mind. He questioned why the team loses when "Eli Manning's brother" attends Tennessee games, but the opposite happens when Peyton attends games for other teams. Jone blamed the situation on the "Manning Curse."

JoneSingsMusic @JoneSingsMusic

🤔🤣 @EliManning Why is it when Eli Mannings brother attends Tennessee games we lose, but when he goes to other teams they win? #ManningCurse 🤔🤣 @EliManning Why is it when Eli Mannings brother attends Tennessee games we lose, but when he goes to other teams they win?#ManningCurse 🤔🤣

Dédalo R. Purificação joked about knowing Peyton and Eli as Arch Manning's uncles.

Melissa Amrita feels it makes sense to call Peyton as Eli Manning's brother, probably because of the "Manning Curse."

A Twitter joked about how Peyton is getting the due respect.

King Vader sent out a tweet saying that the description of "Eli Manning's brother" is hilarious.

Out of all the jokes Twitter users are making about 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning's Brother' right, left, and center, the highlight was Eli Manning approving it. Back home, the Manning family must have pulled Peyton's legs over this matter.

