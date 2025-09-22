"Should suspend him indefinitely"; "Worth it" - Fans split as Matt Shaw misses Cubs game to attend Charlie Kirk memorial 

Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Shaw missed Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The third baseman left the team before the series finale to reportedly attend political activist Charlie Kirk's memorial service.Shaw reportedly asked to be excused from the series finale against the Reds as he traveled to State Farm Stadium in Arizona for the memorial service of the conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA.The Cubs infielder's decision divided MLB fans on social media.&quot;The league should suspend him indefinitely without pay, he abandoned his team.&quot;Edward J. Casey @achs_fredLINKThe league should suspend him indefinitely without pay, he abandoned his team&quot;Truth is he sucks at baseball anyway. I doubt they missed him.&quot;Motor City Mike @Window_CasherLINKTruth is he sucks at baseball anyway. I doubt they missed him&quot;No. Fu****g. Way. I’d DFA that loser.&quot;Washington Nationals fan @Nats2024LINK&quot;No. Fu****g. Way. I’d DFA that loser.&quot;Several fans praised Shaw for skipping the game pay tribute to his friend. Well worth it. Good on you@morsi12hotmail1 @morsi12hotmail1LINKWell worth it. Good on you&quot;I’m now a Matt Shaw fan. Those that are complaining are like the ones that complained when Koufax &amp; Hank Greenburg missed World Series game to observe Yom Koppur.&quot;Mike Ramsey @M_Ramsey58LINKI’m now a Matt Shaw fan. Those that are complaining are like the ones that complained when Koufax &amp; Hank Greenburg missed World Series game to observe Yom Koppur&quot;W Cubs for allowing a man to celebrate the life of a friend… Double W Shaw for prioritizing the memorialization of his friend over baseball.&quot;nofakeblake @nofakeblake1LINKW Cubs for allowing a man to celebrate the life of a friend… Double W Shaw for prioritizing the memorialization of his friend over baseball&quot;Good man Matt Shaw❤️❤️🙏&quot;Leslie Theiss @LeslieTheissLINKGood man Matt Shaw❤️❤️🙏Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University, grew up in Chicago and even attended a Cubs game at Wrigley Field last month. He posed with Shaw and Michael Busch after the game.