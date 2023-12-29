"Should have his vote taken away" - MLB fans lambast HOF voter for thinking he can vote for final-year candidate Gary Sheffield 'next' time

Marcos Breton's recent Hall of Fame voting decisions have ignited a firestorm of backlash and criticism, particularly for his apparent lack of awareness regarding the rules governing the voting process. Fans and fellow baseball enthusiasts took to social media to express their disbelief and frustration at Breton's inconsistent choices.

One of the primary points of contention was Breton's decision to exclude players like Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez from his current ballot, despite having voted for them in the previous year. When fans sought an explanation for this abrupt change, Breton's response did little to quell the confusion. His assertion that a player is either worthy of the Hall of Fame or not failed to address the inconsistency in his own voting patterns, leading to accusations of arbitrary decision-making.

"Should immediately have his vote taken away." - Posted one angry fan.

Marcos Breton reacted arrogantly towards fans reacting on the accusations.

A particularly pointed critique came from a fan who suggested that failing to vote for a player this year simply because they would still be on the ballot next year should result in losing voting rights. Breton's response, marked by an arrogant dismissal of the notion, further fueled the backlash. Fans expressed frustration with what they perceived as Breton's failure to grasp the responsibility and significance of his role as an MLB Hall of Fame voter.

The situation took a more perplexing turn when Breton erroneously claimed that he could still vote for Gary Sheffield next year due to the player's 10 years of eligibility. In reality, this was Sheffield's final year of eligibility, a fact that highlighted Breton's apparent lack of familiarity with the basic rules governing the voting process.

"I could think of about other twitter accounts that would be more qualified to vote for the HOF, maybe more." - Added another fan.

The online criticism extended beyond mere disagreement with Breton's voting choices; it delved into questioning the credibility and competence of a voter who, by all appearances, seemed unaware of critical details within the Hall of Fame voting framework. The broader discourse surrounding this controversy underscores the importance of voters possessing a thorough understanding of the rules and a commitment to transparent and informed decision-making in preserving the integrity of the Hall of Fame selection process.

