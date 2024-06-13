"Shouldn't have wasted our challenge" - Yankees fans disappointed after Juan Soto denied catcher's interference call

Juan Soto tried to convince everyone that he was interfered with by the catcher in the fourth inning of the New York Yankees game. His check swing, he believes, was impeded by the catcher's mitt. The replay seemed to suggest that there may have been some contact.

However, the Yankees could not challenge. They had already used a challenge and lost earlier in the game, so it was up to the umpire. Since the home plate ump didn't call it, it would remain a ball. Soto eventually ground out on a full count.

Fans were frustrated that the Yankees weren't able to get a base runner they probably should have. They took to X to voice their frustrations over a missed call and poor challenge decisions.

"We need a maximum of 3 challenges," another said.

"Should be a lesson to Boone. Don’t waste challenges on Rizzo and Torres," one fan said.

"That's what you get for challenging a play that close so early in the game," another chimed in.

"Teams should have more than one challenge," someone else said.

From Aaron Boone to Anthony Rizzo and the MLB rules, Yankees fans had plenty of options to focus their frustrations on. Unfortunately, it didn't do much to change the outcome or help the Yankees play well.

They would go down in order that inning and surrendered a two-run double to Vinnie Pasquantino later in the game. The score is currently 2-0 and the Kansas City Royals are in a good spot to avoid a sweep.

New York Yankees looking to sweep Royals

The New York Yankees have struggled to get any base runners during the first five innings of their series finale in Kansas City. Anthony Rizzo walked and moved to second on a passed ball. Austin Wells walked and was erased by a double play.

Juan Soto was not put on base after the perceived catcher's interference

The inability to challenge and get Juan Soto on base to start an inning was costly. They are not hitting well, so any base runners they can get are a positive development. Had they had their challenge, they might have been able to get one.

As it stands, they're still in the game and looking to close out a four-game sweep on the road. They will just need some base runners and hits to do so.

