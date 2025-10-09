  • home icon
  • "Shut the f*** up"; "A-rod being Aaron Boone simp" - Fans blast Alex Rodriguez for defending Yankees skipper after playoff exit

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:17 GMT
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Fans blast Alex Rodriguez for defending Yankees skipper after playoff exit - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees' World Series drought has been extended after the Toronto Blue Jays eliminated the Bronx Bombers from the postseason with a 5-2 win in ALDS Game 4 on Wednesday.

The Yankees were expected to make a deep playoff run after a strong start to the regular season. However, a second-half slump saw the Blue Jays clinch the AL East and eventually end the Yankees' World Series dream in the division series.

Despite the team's struggles against the Blue Jays, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez refused to blame skipper Aaron Boone. A-Rod criticized the Yankees' front office for putting Boone in a tough spot.

“Honestly, from the entire organization, [Aaron Boone] is the guy I would circle that is the least to be blamed,” Rodriguez said. “He’s got a lot of talent, but for me, personally, one of the worst constructions of a roster I’ve ever seen. You have three left-handed catchers, you have five DHs, you have a first baseman in and out. It’s just a very difficult hand for Boone."
Rodriguez defending the Yankees manager didn't sit well with fans.

"Lmfao shut the fu** up."
"A-Rod being a Boone simp. Boone has no feel for the game, no accountability for players who screw up, terrible fundamentals all season, Boone AND Cashman need to go."
"A-Rod you can stop making excuses for Boone, its time for him to go, its been time for him to go. its time for a new manager of the Yankees, one that isnt so spineless and gutless."
"Yes, keep Boone around forever, make him a Yankee for life, I beg you."
"You guys all picked the Yankees to win. Go away now. Boone was out coached in last 2 series. But truthfully, Yankees season ended when Cole went down, no 3rd base all season. Errors galore. Beat by a better team."
Aaron Boone dismisses speculation about his future after Yankees' playoff exit

Following the playoff exit, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about his return for next season. Boone dismissed speculations around his future with a blunt answer.

"No, I'm under contract," Boone said. "So, no, I don't expect anything."

Although the Yankees failed to reach the World Series, Boone remains confident in his team.

"I'm confident we'll break through," Boone said. "I have been every year. And I believe in so many of the people in that room. That hasn't changed. The fire hasn't changed. It's hard to win a World Series."

It remains to be seen if the Yankees make high-profile additions in the offseason to reconstruct the roster or stick to their old guns for next season.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
