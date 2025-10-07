“Shut up and play better!” - Yankees’ voice blasts Blue Jays “cheating” allegations after Game 2 showdown

The New York Yankees face elimination from the postseason after consecutive defeats to open the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Boone's team has been outplayed in Game 1 and Game 2, after being outscored 23-8 in the two games. The Blue Jays' dominance has sparked murmurs that the AL East winners are taking advantage of an unfair edge at Rogers Centre.

However, Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay dismisses the narrative on "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN Radio ahead of a potential decisive Game 3 on Tuesday.

"You got swept in July there in a four-game set that changed the whole course of the American League East,” Kay said. “That’s where the Blue Jays took over, and they never relinquished. Figure it out. If you think that they’re doing something weird or they’re doing something illegal, figure it out. Don’t sit back and [say], ‘Woe is me.’”

Kay urged the Yankees to lift their game instead of backing the claims against the Blue Jays.

“Come out and say it,” Kay said. “If you think that you think that something is happening, come out and say it. Give me specifics. Otherwise, shut up and play better.”

Yankees broadcaster highlighted team's woeful record against Blue Jays

While the Yankees have been outplayed in the first two games of the division series, they didn't fare any better against the Blue Jays during the regular season, losing 10 of their 15 games against the AL East rivals. The Blue Jays also held an 8-1 record at home against the Yankees.

“That’s not fair to the Blue Jays guys because I’ll tell you one thing, if you win these two games in New York, you got to go back to Toronto, because the fact that they beat you in the regular season is why they won the tiebreaker," Kay said.

"You both had the same record, but they get home field advantage, and they didn’t have to play in the first round because they had the better record against you. Right now, you’ve played them 15 times, and they’re 10-5 against you, and you’re 4-2 at Yankee Stadium, and you’re 1-8 in Toronto."

Despite being at home for the next two games, the Yankees face an uphill task of turning around the series against a rampant Blue Jays offense. There have only been 10 instances when a team trailing 0-2 in the best-of-five series has gone on to win, while the team winning the first two games has won the series 80 times.

