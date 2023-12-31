The Los Angeles Angels signed Zach Plesac to a major league contract. The former Cleveland Guardians pitcher was picked up as a backup starter, but fans weren't pleased with the signing as they expect the Halos to do more.

The Angels have had a tough offseason, they had to let go of the biggest name in their franchise history and see him be a part a rival club in the same city. Shohei Ohtani's ten-year $700 million contract with the Dodgers broke plenty of hearts. Since then, they have been unable to make any major signing.

The Halos are in competition to sign the current NL Cy Young winner, Blake Snell as their primary ace. But these talks do not seem to have materiaised as the organisation isn't a great destination for a starter looking to win games.

Zach Plesac seems to be signed as a fifth or sixth starter. The Angels will be happy if they are able to dish out at 25 starts from the right hander, something that he has been capable of in the past.

But even then, the 29-year-old's record was far from what the Halos fans were looking for. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions. Let's look at what some pf them are saying:

"We just keep sifting through the trash"

"We are a joke."

Zach Plesac's career graph with the Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians selected Zach Plesac in the twelfth round of the 2016 draft. Working his way through the ranks, Plesac debuted in 2019. Pitching to a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts, he had a great rookie season, and got better during his eight starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, where he posted a 2.28 ERA.

After that, though, things started to get bad for Plesac who, over the next two seasons, had a cumulative ERA of 4.49 with 49 starts. The right-hander's situation worsened when he was only able to finish five starts at an ERA of 7.59 in 2023. The Guardians sent him back to the Triple As, but even there, he pitched 94.2 innings with a 6.08 ERA

