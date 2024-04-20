“Sign him to contract $1 above Ohtani” - Yankees fans praise Juan Soto’s performance as team ties for the best record in the AL 

Juan Soto powered the New York Yankees to yet another victory as they took out the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-3 in the opening game of their three-game series. The Bronx Bombers lashed out late after giving the lead to the Rays. It was Soto's three-run home run that helped them secure the win.

Soto has been a formidable part of the Yankees squad, helping them win crucial games. The three-time All-Star gathered a huge fan following in the Bronx, and his performance against the Rays placed him on a higher pedestal.

Following their victory, the Bronx Bombers are now tied for the best record in the American League (14-6) alongside the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees fans couldn't get enough of Soto as they took to social media to express their thoughts.

Here's a look at some of the comments praising Juan Soto on X. formerly Twitter:

"If Soto was not on Yankees it was Hicks or Bauer would Yankees be over 500 Tíme to sign him to contract $1 above Ohtani," one fan wrote.

"Soto is phenomenal," another fan wrote on X.

"All aboard the Soto train! Let’s go Yankees!!" another fan chipped in.

A few fans were keen on the team extending their contract with Soto:

"Yankees are a force, and Juan blank check Soto is a perfect fit," one fan wrote.

"I like that Juan blank check soto. Go Yankees," another fan commented.

"Soto owns the poverty Rays," one fan added.

Juan Soto receives standing ovation from Yankees fans

After his incredible performance, Juan Soto received a standing ovation from Yankees fans. Several fans were caught chanting "MVP" when Soto walked up to his defensive spot.

Soto's home run was not the only highlight of his performance. The slugger also made a leaping catch at the right outfield in the top of the third innings. Soto's catch brought fans to their feet as they retired the side.

Soto holds a batting clip of .370 with a 1.068 OPS. The 25-year-old has smashed five home runs, 20 RBIs and drove in 13 runs in 75 appearances at the plate. His top performances continue to impress his new fanbase in New York as the club has been getting the best out of their new star recently.

